Shots Fired: Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick Admit They're 'Triggered' by Khloé Kardashian's Ex Tristan Thompson

In the episode, Khloé revealed where she stands with the athlete, with whom she shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 13 months.

"I'm really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be," she said. "But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl."

"I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don’t wanna talk her out of them because I don’t want this behavior to be something that I'm validating or I'm justifying," Khloé added of her 11-year-old niece. "I want her to know that how she feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this."