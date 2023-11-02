OK Magazine
Shots Fired: Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick Admit They're 'Triggered' by Khloé Kardashian's Ex Tristan Thompson

By:

Nov. 2 2023, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick, made their feelings about Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson very clear in the Thursday, November 2, episode of The Kardashians.

"I feel like she gets it from me," the 44-year-old said of her tot, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. "I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him ... I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, 'I just can't do it anymore.'"

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter discussed Tristan Thompson in the recent episode of 'The Kardashians.'

In her confessional, the Poosh founder, who is expecting baby No. 4 with Travis Barker, elaborated on her thoughts about the NBA star, who has cheated on the Good American co-founder in the past.

"Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister. There's times when I'm so triggered by him I can't be around him and then theres times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he's the father of my niece and nephew," she said.

Tristan Thompson has cheated on Khloé Kardashian in the past.

In the episode, Khloé revealed where she stands with the athlete, with whom she shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 13 months.

"I'm really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be," she said. "But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl."

"I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don’t wanna talk her out of them because I don’t want this behavior to be something that I'm validating or I'm justifying," Khloé added of her 11-year-old niece. "I want her to know that how she feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this."

The two share two kids.

As OK! previously reported, Tristan has stepped out on his relationship with Khloé multiple times. As a result, the TV star, who was secretly engaged to Tristan at one point, cut out Tristan after she found out he was expecting another child with Maralee Nichols.

"I didn’t speak to Tristan at all for six months. Not even about the kids. Now look, now we’re back to being really good friends," she told her best friend Malika Haqq in the Thursday, October 26, episode of The Kardashians.

The two have been on and off over the past few years.

"What happened between me and Tristan, I’ve been cheated on by many people, I’ve dealt with it, I got it. This other situation was the most wild thing," she added. "And not only was it finding out he had someone else pregnant, but I secretly had my own surrogate pregnant. Never in a million years would I have thought that. Then this while year goes by, my son’s not even one yet, and look how much has changed."

