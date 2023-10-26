Khloé Kardashian 'Didn't Speak' to Tristan Thompson for '6 Months' After Cheating and Paternity Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a glimpse of what her life was like during the tumultuous time back in December 2021 — when she discovered her cheating ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had a baby on the way with another woman.

The pair was reportedly engaged in secret for nine months before Kardashian shockingly discovered Maralee Nichols had filed a paternity suit against Thompson while he and the reality star were expecting their second child, Tatum, now 1, via surrogate.