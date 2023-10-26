OK Magazine
Khloé Kardashian 'Didn't Speak' to Tristan Thompson for '6 Months' After Cheating and Paternity Scandal

Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 26 2023, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a glimpse of what her life was like during the tumultuous time back in December 2021 — when she discovered her cheating ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had a baby on the way with another woman.

The pair was reportedly engaged in secret for nine months before Kardashian shockingly discovered Maralee Nichols had filed a paternity suit against Thompson while he and the reality star were expecting their second child, Tatum, now 1, via surrogate.

Source: @REALTRISTAN13/INSTAGRAM

Tristan Thompson infamously cheated on Khloé Kardashian multiple times.

The horrific situation caused Kardashian to completely cut Thompson out of her life for half a year.

"I didn’t speak to Tristan at all for six months. Not even about the kids. Now look, now we’re back to being really good friends," the mom-of-two confessed during a conversation with her best friend Malika Haqq in the Thursday, October 26, episode of The Kardashians.

Source: @REALTRISTAN13/INSTAGRAM

The former flames share True, 5, and Tatum, 1.

"What happened between me and Tristan, I’ve been cheated on by many people, I’ve dealt with it, I got it. This other situation was the most wild thing," the Good American co-founder, who also shares her 5-year-old daughter, True, with Thompson, explained.

"And not only was it finding out he had someone else pregnant, but I secretly had my own surrogate pregnant. Never in a million years would I have thought that. Then this while year goes by, my son’s not even one yet, and look how much has changed," she continued of her current relationship with Thompson, as the former flames remain strictly as co-parents and good friends.

Source: @REALTRISTAN13/INSTAGRAM

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian were expecting their son via surrogate when Maralee Nichols revealed she was pregnant with his child.

While it doesn't appear the NBA star will be who Kardashian says "I do" to in the future, she admitted marriage is something she would like to reconsider someday if it were to the right person.

Due to Thompson's disgraced actions, Kardashian insisted she's "not attracted to Tristan" anymore.

"Tristan is so handsome, he’s a beautiful statue of a human. Like I’m not blind. But I can’t think about kissing him on the lips. None of that. It’s just not in my wheelhouse," Kardashian noted after Thompson cheated on her numerous times with multiple women.

"I want to date people I think and see what’s out there," she expressed. "I want to feel proud like when I go into a room and I’m with my man and I don’t think everyone is laughing at me for being a weak b---- for staying with someone."

Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian frequently insists she would never be able to get back together with Tristan Thompson.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kardashian was having an intense conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner, when the matriarch suggested her daughter should at least consider taking Thompson back, as the 67-year-old dealt with her own "regrets" after cheating on her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kardashian, however, didn't want to hear it, stating: “I already have my happily ever after with my kids. I’m totally happy."

Source: OK!

The Kardashians airs new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.

