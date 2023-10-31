Kravis Baby Details: Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Little Boy and Due Date
Baby Kravis is coming! On the latest episode of the "One Life One Chance" podcast, Travis Barker revealed more details about what he and Kourtney Kardashian are going to name their baby boy.
The pair settled on naming their boy Rocky, and the Blink-182 star even shared when everyone can expect the tot to make his appearance.
"It's either Halloween," he told host Toby Morse, "or like the first week of November."
In June, the duo, who got married in 2022, hinted that they knew their son's moniker from the get-go, as Barker commented underneath a maternity shoot of his wife, writing, "I already know his name."
The musician, 47, later shared that he was still in the process of coming up with ideas with daughter Alabama Barker.
"I like Rocky Thirteen," he said in July on Complex's Goat Talk series. "That's this name that's been going through my head lately."
“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies,” Barker continued. “And 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And ‘Rocky’ [is] the greatest boxing movie of all time."
The pair, who were friends first before diving into a relationship, recently went through a scary time when the Poosh founder, 44, underwent fetal surgery in September in order to save the little one.
After the scary ordeal, the reality star, who shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, got candid about what she went through.
"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she explained.
"It was terrifying. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life," she added.
The brunette beauty also revealed that she's had to be more cautious during this pregnancy, especially since she's in her 40s.
"But my doctors are so cautious, and I've had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies," she stated. "The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no s--. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions."
Kardashian and Barker — who has Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — were going through IVF treatments, but the Hulu star didn't feel like that was the right decision for her.
"My intuition was telling me that it wasn't suitable for me — I don't even take medicine, imagine — that it was working against my body rather than for it," she explained. "I knew deep down that it wasn't the right thing. I kept telling Travis: 'If we're meant to have a baby, then it's just going to happen.' And that's how it was. When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened."