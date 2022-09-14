Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On The PDA At Fashion Show After Reality Star Shared Update On Their IVF Journey — Photos

The two cuddled up while taking in the fashion show.

The mom-of-three has made headlines lately after she was named the brand ambassador of Boohoo, with a partnership that includes two collections that are sustainability-driven. Kardashian was caught in an uncomfortable situation when people criticized her for being part of the project.

"I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words 'fast fashion' is that it's bad for our planet," she wrote on Instagram. "Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don’t go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere."