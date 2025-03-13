'Savage' Kris Humphries Called Out by Kim Kardashian's BFF After Reality Star Paid for Majority of Her Own Engagement Ring
Kim Kardashian never let her boyfriends' bank accounts get in the way of her engagement ring dreams.
During the Thursday, March 13, episode of her family's reality television show The Kardashians, the SKIMS co-founder took a trip down memory lane while recalling the three different diamonds her ex-husbands used to propose to her with.
The conversation — which took place in India while Kim was visiting the country with her sister Khloé Kardashian for the July 2024 Ambani wedding — exposed a shocking revelation about the 44-year-old's ex Kris Humphries, whom she was famously married to for only 72 days in 2011.
"I wonder what my next ring shape will be — on my last and final hoorah," Kim said to Khloé before recalling the various rings that were placed on her finger when Kris, Damon Thomas and Kanye West proposed to the reality star.
"Number one was a cushion cut, 14-karat," she remembered of the lavish piece of jewelry Damon gave to Kim before they eloped in 2000.
Ring No. 2 was used when Kris popped the question to Kim in 2011, however, he paid only a fraction of the 18-karat emerald cut design from Lorraine Schwartz.
"He contributed a fifth," Kim confessed, as she owned up to paying over $1.6 million for her own engagement ring more than a decade ago.
Schwartz herself happened to be with Kim and Khloé at the Ambani wedding and told the SKKN by Kim owner it was probably for the "best" after the mom-of-four revealed Kris made her give back the ring during their divorce despite only paying for 1/5 of it.
"I didn’t keep that," Kim confessed. "I was pregnant with [daughter] North [West], still married to him and in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring in my divorce."
Shocked by the situation, Kim's hairstylist and good friend Chris Appleton muttered, "Jesus," while calling the story "savage."
"I would’ve loved a collection," the American Horror Story actress admitted, wishing she had been able to hold onto the pricey ring.
Kim was last proposed to by West on her 33rd birthday in October 2013.
During the episode, Kim revealed her plans to give the 15-carat diamond engagement ring Kanye asked his ex-wife to marry him with to their eldest daughter, North, 11.
“Because she was with me when I got engaged,” Kim explained, noting the ring was the "only piece of jewelry" she didn’t have with her when she was infamously robbed at a Paris hotel in 2016.
Kim’s second engagement ring from Kanye — a $4.9 million 20-carat emerald-cut design — was unfortunately stolen during the gunpoint theft, with the Hulu star noting it was all thanks to the "I Wonder" rapper that the first ring wasn’t also swiped.
"'Don't you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?'" Kim recalled of advice Kanye sternly gave her prior to the nightmare in Paris after she donned both of the lavish items in an Instagram video.