North West, 11, Gifts Mom Kim Kardashian Bizarre Diamond Necklace for Her 44th Birthday: Photo
North West gave her mom, Kim Kardashian, a gorgeous diamond and silver necklace for her 44th birthday — but the engraved words "Skibidi Toilet" seemed to have people questioning the present altogether.
On Monday, October 21, the mom-of-four, who turned 44 that same day, showed off the new jewels via her Instagram Story.
“North got me this diamond necklace that says Skibidi Toilet. Wow,” the reality star said while laughing and showing off the odd phrase, which was etched on the front and signed "Love, North" with the date "10/21/24" on the back.
The phrase comes from a web series created by Alexey Gerasimov, who posts YouTube videos and shorts on his channelDaFuq!?Boom!. The series follows a fictional war between human-headed toilets and humanoid characters with electronic devices for heads.
Though it might have seemed odd, West, 11, seemed to stand by her choice.
“Because you love Skibidi Toilet,” the kiddo said.
“I do? I do?” Kardashian asked.
Others also thought the gesture was hilarious.
"Omg, can we take a moment to talk about how North West slayed with that diamond necklace for Kim Kardashian's birthday? Honestly, it's the kind of energy we need to bring into every gifting moment because let's be real here, if your presents aren't sparking conversations, you're just not doing it right!" one wrote, while another said, "why did north west gift kim kardashian a gold necklace that says skibidi toilet i’m crying."
North also got her mom a birthday cake, which read, "Happy Birthday Mommy" in pink icing.
North, along with her siblings, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, seemed to celebrate at her home. Kardashian also shared white and pink balloons with her face on them via her Instagram Story.
“Look what Chi Chi and the kids made for me. They made me balloons but with hanging messages and pictures of each of us,” she said.
“You are a flower to me,” “You are the best mommy ever” and “You are strong," some of the notes read.
“These are so cute,” Kardashian said. “I love this.”
Many of Kardashian's loved ones gushed over her on the big day, including matriarch Kris Jenner.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!! You are truly such a light to everyone who meets you. Your strength and determination is second to none and the way you constantly fight for those who need your help and always give your energy and love to everyone around you. I’m so proud of you every single day.. you are the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend. You are such a huge part of my heart, and I cherish every single precious memory we have ever made. You bring me such happiness and joy and I love you beyond any measure my beautiful daughter. I love you 💕 Mommy @kimkardashian," she captioned the sweet post via Instagram.