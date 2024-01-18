'She Looks So Off': Kris Jenner Accused of Being AI in New Commercial — Watch
Fans are a little confused by Kris Jenner's new Oreo commercial teaser.
In a video uploaded by Jenner and the brand to hype up her Super Bowl commercial, the reality star embodied her look from 2007, complete with a long pixie haircut and structured blazer — but viewers thought the momager didn't look real in the post.
"How did we get here? Well, to answer that, I’d have to go back to the beginning," the matriarch, 68, said as she twisted an Oreo and showed off a neatly stacked glass jar of the cookies. "I better go warn the kids."
While the clip appeared to be a throwback to the family's days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, many of the comments pointed out Jenner's look.
"This is an AI commercial," one person wrote, while another asked, "What in the A.I is this. 👀👀👀."
"She looks so off," said a third social media user, with a fourth declaring, "AI be taking over."
Others thought her hairstyle needed a change, with one fan noting, "This hair is not it miss Krissy poo."
"Her hair reminding me of Alice Cullen from Twilight," joked another.
Oddly enough, Kylie Jenner also evoked an old hairstyle recently, showing off light pink locks on Instagram and sending fans into a frenzy in the process.
"KING KYLIE is back?!!!!!!!!!! 🤭👑," one fan exclaimed in the comments section of the post, with another asking, "The return of king Kylie!?!"
As OK! reported, Kris and the makeup mogul, 26, were seen together last month at the Wonka premiere to support Kylie's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
According to an insider, the mom-of-six is over the moon for her youngest daughter's romance.
"Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential," the source told a news outlet. "His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here."
"They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun," the insider continued. "Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present' way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Another insider said the Oscar nominee, 28, is great with Kylie's two kids, Stormi, 5, and soon-to-be 2-year-old Aire, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.
"They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he's always at the house and staying over," the source explained of how the tots feel about the movie star.
The couple was first linked in April 2023 after reportedly meeting in Paris two months prior.