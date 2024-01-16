'King' Kylie Jenner Shocks Fans by Bringing Back Pink Hair: 'Super Obsessed'
King Kylie is back!
On Tuesday, January 16, Kylie Jenner sent fans into a frenzy when she dropped a series of stunning selfies featuring her newly dyed light pink hair.
"Hiiiii remember me," The Kardashians star captioned the carousel of images. Jenner additionally shared a video of her fresh look to her Instagram Story.
In the photos, Jenner, 26, kept a straight face as she pouted her lips at the camera from various angles while sitting in the driver’s seat of her luxury car.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a plain gray tank top and very light, natural glam accentuating her dark eyebrows, rosy cheeks and a neutral pink lip.
Jenner's upload caused fans to freak out right away, as they certainly did "remember" the socialite's old phase from the 2010s when she rocked colorful locks. The spunky era eventually coined the reality star's nickname "King Kylie."
"KING KYLIE is back?!!!!!!!!!! 🤭👑," a fan account exclaimed in the comments section of the post, as another admirer gushed, "I'M SUPER OBSESSED 😍😍😍😍😍."
"The return of king Kylie!?!" a third follower asked, while a fourth declared: "And the game was changed, again."
Jenner's fans last saw the makeup mogul with pink hair around the year of 2015. During that time, the businesswoman also debuted various shades of blue and green.
In 2019, Jenner opted for a similarly bright pastel purple hairstyle for the Met Gala, though the look was only for that one night. That year, the exclusive event had a theme of "Notes on 'Camp.'"
While it appears Jenner is entering a new era in 2024, it seems she'll be doing so with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, who we couldn't help but be reminded of when seeing his girlfriend's candy-colored hair due to his starring role of Willy Wonka in the award-nominated film Wonka.
The couple proved they were serious with a joint appearance at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, as they weren't shy to pack on the PDA in front of several cameras and a live television broadcast.
Shortly after, a source doubled down on the intensity of their romance, stating: "They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun."
"Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very 'present' way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship," the insider added.
Regardless of skepticism, the confidante insisted the A-listers "are super serious and very involved with each other’s day to day lives, family on both sides included."
Chalamet and Jenner were initially linked romantically in April 2023.
The Dune actor was the media personality's first public fling since calling it quits on her relationship with Travis Scott, who's the father of her daughter, Stormi, 5, and son, Aire, 1.