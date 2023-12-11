Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Looked 'Very Cozy' at Actor's 'Wonka' Premiere in L.A.: Source
Kylie Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, got their golden tickets!
On Sunday, December 10, Timothée Chalamet and his costars came out for the Los Angeles premiere of his film Wonka, and though his girlfriend and the momager skipped the red carpet, an insider claimed the reality stars snuck in to watch the movie with him.
The source told a news outlet that Kylie, 26, and Kris, 68, entered the Regency Village Theatre after the opening credits.
A separate eyewitness said it seemed like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums were "loving the movie," while Chalamet and his girlfriend looked "very cozy" as they sat next to each other.
Though the mom-of-two and the Oscar nominee, 27, have only made a handful of public appearances together, an insider claimed things are growing more serious by the day.
"She spends a lot of time at his place, and vice versa. It's not just some fling," shared a source of the pair, who were first linked in April but didn't go public with their relationship until they attended a Beyoncé concert in September.
"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," another source spilled. "He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to."
One source revealed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was "concerned her lifestyle would scare him off," but so far, that hasn't been the case.
"She's beyond rich, famous, and has two kids — she knows there is a lot that comes along with dating her!" the source noted. "But they have connected more than either of them ever expected."
"He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," an additional insider said. "They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."
The Dune star has even won over her two tots, Stormi, 5 and Aire, 1, whom she co-parents with ex Travis Scott.
“He’s great with them,” said one insider. “They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he’s always at the house and staying over.”
The brunette beauty has "really fallen for Timothée and is thrilled the kids love him just as much as she does!” the source gushed.
Kylie and her baby daddy, 32, have been and off since first getting together in 2017, with their most recent breakup occurring sometime between late 2022 and early 2023.
The rapper hinted at his disapproval of the new couple in his track "Meltdown," which debuted in July.
"Wrappin' the cheese, wrap around me 'cause I've got property / Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory," he rapped, referring to Timothée's flick. "Burn an athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, b----."
