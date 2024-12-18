Kris Jenner Called Out for Being 'Glued' to Kylie Jenner's Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet During After-Party

"The biggest journey was the music and the voice, and also I've never had my phone off the entire movie. I had three months to play this guy, and the rest of my life I never get to play him again. I was locked in. Also, you're never supposed to say you are competitive, but I wanted to do a great f------ job. I love Bob Dylan. I love this artist. None of this is for granted. There's a misconception about actors and acting — you can have a cushy job on a TV show, if you don't give a f--- about your work, it can be a great lifestyle, you're making high six figures, low seven figures, and if you give a f--- about what you're doing, these are long a-- days. These are 14-hour days, six days a week sometimes, three months... I know people got it way harder, but I want to feel that grit," the actor, 28, said on the "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von" podcast.

"I feel like I'm the hardest working man. What else is the point? This is too weird of a lifestyle to be — why do this if you're not going to go as hard as possible?" he added of hustling in Hollywood.