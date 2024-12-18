or
Kris Jenner Called Out for Being 'Glued' to Kylie Jenner's Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet During After-Party

Source: @tchalamet/Instagram; @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner was called out for being 'glued' to Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Dec. 18 2024, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

Kris Jenner was called out for being too attached to Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, when they attended the Los Angeles premiere of A Complete Unknown after-party in December.

In the viral clip from the December 10 event, the 69-year-old momager seemed to appear out of nowhere behind the pair, whose romance was exposed in 2023, which immediately had people cracking up.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner was seen following around her daughter and her boyfriend in a video.

"Kris had to get herself in there," one person observed, while another joked that she was "guarding" her youngest daughter, 27.

A third said, "D---, forget Kylie even Kris Jenner is glued to Timothée."

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner was spotted with the actor in L.A.

Kris Jenner

As OK! previously reported, the couple made a rare appearance at the shindig. The businesswoman, who came with her mom, and the Hollywood star were "pretty affectionate with each other" as guests started entering the space, the insider dished.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner is known to be involved in her daughters' careers.

The Dune star recently got candid about the extreme measures he took to play Bob Dylan in the upcoming film, which comes out on December 25.

Source: @tchalamet/Instagram

The 'Dune' star said he took extreme measures to emulate Bob Dylan.

"The biggest journey was the music and the voice, and also I've never had my phone off the entire movie. I had three months to play this guy, and the rest of my life I never get to play him again. I was locked in. Also, you're never supposed to say you are competitive, but I wanted to do a great f------ job. I love Bob Dylan. I love this artist. None of this is for granted. There's a misconception about actors and acting — you can have a cushy job on a TV show, if you don't give a f--- about your work, it can be a great lifestyle, you're making high six figures, low seven figures, and if you give a f--- about what you're doing, these are long a-- days. These are 14-hour days, six days a week sometimes, three months... I know people got it way harder, but I want to feel that grit," the actor, 28, said on the "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von" podcast.

"I feel like I'm the hardest working man. What else is the point? This is too weird of a lifestyle to be — why do this if you're not going to go as hard as possible?" he added of hustling in Hollywood.

