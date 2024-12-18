Did Timothée Chalamet Cut Kylie Jenner Out for 3 Months While Filming 'A Complete Unknown'? Actor Reveals Quirky 'Method Energy' Style
Timothée Chalamet revealed he took some extreme measures in order to emulate Bob Dylan in his upcoming movie, A Complete Unknown, which might have affected his relationship with Kylie Jenner.
"The biggest journey was the music and the voice, and also I've never had my phone off the entire movie. I had three months to play this guy, and the rest of my life I never get to play him again. I was locked in. Also, you're never supposed to say you are competitive, but I wanted to do a great f------ job. I love Bob Dylan. I love this artist. None of this is for granted. There's a misconception about actors and acting — you can have a cushy job on a TV show, if you don't give a f--- about your work, it can be a great lifestyle, you're making high six figures, low seven figures, and if you give a f--- about what you're doing, these are long a-- days. These are 14-hour days, six days a week sometimes, three months... I know people got it way harder, but I want to feel that grit," the actor, 28, said on the "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von" podcast.
"I feel like I'm the hardest working man. What else is the point? This is too weird of a lifestyle to be — why do this if you're not going to go as hard as possible?" he added of hustling in Hollywood.
When the host asked the Dune star about how he gets into character, he said he takes it really seriously.
"I didn't sleep on set. Method acting gets a bad rap — people think it's a person being a prick and obliging everyone around them to subscribe to a reality that is not real. The thing I came up with — I call it method energy because I just tried to no cell phones, nothing that reminds you of the present, and trying to treat it like Bob Dylan as much as possible, especially when you're playing someone so iconic. That was tough, too. He didn't feel like an icon, he was just living his f------- life," he shared of the artist.
As OK! previously reported, Jenner, 27, and the Wonka star's romance was exposed in 2023. Since then, they've been seen with one another on some occasions, with the most recent one being at Chalamet's after-party for the new biopic.
On Tuesday, December 10, Chalamet walked the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of A Complete Unknown at the Dolby Theatre without the reality star by his side. However, according to an insider, the pair met up later at the after-party.
The businesswoman, who came with her mom, Kris Jenner, and the Hollywood star were "pretty affectionate with each other" as guests started entering the space, the insider dished.
According to an insider, Jenner is aware that Chalamet has to concentrate on his work for now.
“Timmy’s team wants the focus to be on him and the transformation he underwent for the role, not Kylie,” a source told Life & Style. “Timmy sees himself as a serious Oscar contender this year."