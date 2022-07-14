Regardless, it all worked out for Kardashian, as she is one of the wealthiest celebrities in the world.

"I just love watching my kids work because they're so full of that joie de vivre," Jenner shared. "I often am in awe of [them] and their work ethic, and how they manage to be these most amazing parents. I sit and I go, 'Wow, would that have been me 40 years ago or 25 years ago when I was having Kendall and Kylie?'"

"You have to have thick skin sometimes, because it's a lot, and you have to manage your time wisely," she added of why the family is so successful. "We obviously all thrive on the ability to multitask ... so I think that we just do what we can handle [but] we're always conscious of the ability to make sure we all know we love one another and we spend a lot of time together, so that we don't burn ourselves out."