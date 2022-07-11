Revealing All! Trailer For Season 2 Of 'The Kardashians' Teases Blac Chyna Lawsuit Drama
The Kardashian family is already back for Season Two of their hit Hulu show! On Monday, June 11, the trailer for the brand new slate of episodes of The Kardashians dropped, and no topic appeared to be off limits — especially when it came to the legal drama between the famous family and Blac Chyna.
"She's suing us for over 100 million dollars," Khloé Kardashian says to Kim Kardashian in the teaser, which was shared on momager Kris Jenner's Instagram account. "And we're leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people. What if they hate us?"
Luckily for the royals of reality television, they came out victorious in the defamation lawsuit filed against them by the model, who alleged they sabotaged her potential reality television career after she split from Rob Kardashian while they were filming the second season of their short-lived reality show, Rob & Chyna.
In other parts of the preview, the SKIMS founder gushes over her boyfriend of nearly nine months, Pete Davidson. "Life is good. I have a new boyfriend," she reveals. "I'm just having a really good time."
At the end of the trailer, the Saturday Night Live alum makes an appearance as Kim asks if he wants to quickly shower with her, to which he comically runs into the bathroom.
The aftermath of the Good American cofounder's split from cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson will also be featured in the upcoming season as she continues to look for a new romance. "I do believe in love. When you're in love you know you're alive," Khloé — who reportedly has a new man — tells the camera in a confessional.
The new season, which is set to hit the streaming platform on September 22, will also feature Kourtney Kardashian gearing up for her wedding to Travis Barker in Italy, as she's seen trying on her Dolce and Gabbana wedding gown for the first time.
Within the sneak peak, Kylie Jenner reveals she has yet to have a fun night out since becoming pregnant and giving birth to her baby boy with Travis Scott. Sister Kendall Jenner jokes,"This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me."
The highly anticipated Season Two comes shortly after their premiere season came to an end, with the Revenge Body star finding out about the NBA star's love child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.
