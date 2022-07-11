Luckily for the royals of reality television, they came out victorious in the defamation lawsuit filed against them by the model, who alleged they sabotaged her potential reality television career after she split from Rob Kardashian while they were filming the second season of their short-lived reality show, Rob & Chyna.

In other parts of the preview, the SKIMS founder gushes over her boyfriend of nearly nine months, Pete Davidson. "Life is good. I have a new boyfriend," she reveals. "I'm just having a really good time."

At the end of the trailer, the Saturday Night Live alum makes an appearance as Kim asks if he wants to quickly shower with her, to which he comically runs into the bathroom.