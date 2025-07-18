Kris Jenner Looks Half Her Age After Recent Plastic Surgery in Shocking New Photos

Jenner's face looked ultra-smooth and lifted as she flashed a smile for the camera. She donned a plunging black top and ALAÏA cardigan while rocking her new signature brunette bob, styled by Justine Marjan.

The momager stepped out with her daughter Khloé Kardashian to celebrate cousin Cici Bussey's birthday at Nobu. Jenner layered her look with an oversized leather jacket and black sunglasses, while the Good American co-founder rocked a brown bodycon dress. The birthday girl sat between the two ladies, wearing a festive sequin button-down and shades.

"Nobu birthday vibes for @cicibussey! 🎂," Jenner captioned her post, crediting her glam team, including makeup artist Etienne Ortega.

"So gorgeous ❤️," Real Housewives star Kyle Richards commented.