Kris Jenner Looks Half Her Age After Recent Plastic Surgery in Shocking New Photos
Kris Jenner is starting to look more and more like her daughters.
The reality TV matriarch, 69, flaunted her ageless complexion post-plastic surgery on Thursday, July 17.
Jenner's face looked ultra-smooth and lifted as she flashed a smile for the camera. She donned a plunging black top and ALAÏA cardigan while rocking her new signature brunette bob, styled by Justine Marjan.
The momager stepped out with her daughter Khloé Kardashian to celebrate cousin Cici Bussey's birthday at Nobu. Jenner layered her look with an oversized leather jacket and black sunglasses, while the Good American co-founder rocked a brown bodycon dress. The birthday girl sat between the two ladies, wearing a festive sequin button-down and shades.
"Nobu birthday vibes for @cicibussey! 🎂," Jenner captioned her post, crediting her glam team, including makeup artist Etienne Ortega.
"So gorgeous ❤️," Real Housewives star Kyle Richards commented.
Fans React to Kris Jenner's Plastic Surgery
Fans specifically praised Jenner for her youthful appearance.
"Saving up for my facelift now," one user wrote, while another quipped, "Ma’am how are you aging in reverse."
Others, however, thought she went too far with her cosmetic work.
"She is beautiful. Just a bit too much on the cheeks," someone wrote.
Another expressed, "C'mon this is so absurd, no one looks like that!"
What Kind of Plastic Surgery Did Kris Jenner Have Done?
Although the details of her recent procedure have not been revealed, Jenner's rep confirmed Dr. Steven Levine was her surgeon.
Dr. John Diaz, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, Calif., exclusively told OK! his predictions as to what her doctor ordered.
"There is no way we can know exactly what was done, but based on the before and after pictures I have seen, it looks like she had some form of a face and mid-face lift, neck lift, skin resurfacing and upper facial procedures," he speculated.
Jenner is excited about her new look and showing it off to friends.
"She says her doctor is a total magician and is bragging that he’s taken 25 years off her face," a source dished to a publication. "She’s thrilled with the results, and now the running joke is that she’s actually turning 50 this year, not 70."
Now, the mom is allegedly thinking about getting work done on her body, including "skin tightening, a little lipo and a b----- tweak, just to keep everything looking lifted and youthful," the source claimed. The insider didn't give a timeline as to when she may go under the needle again.