Kris Jenner Leaves Fans Stunned as She Flaunts Facelift in Gorgeous New Photos: 'Best Money You Ever Spent'

Jenner rocked a short black bob with wispy bangs, styled by Oskar Pera. She kept her makeup (painted by Nikki Wolff) light and glowy, allowing her recent cosmetic work to shine. The momager donned a long-sleeved black dress with a sparkly silver collar from The Row, accessorized with a small Hermès clutch and Alaïa sunglasses.

She was joined in France by longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and friends Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Desiree Gruber, Anastasia Soare, Michael Coste and Norvina.

"Midnight in Paris 🇫🇷," Jenner captioned the Instagram carousel.