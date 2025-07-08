Kris Jenner Leaves Fans Stunned as She Flaunts Facelift in Gorgeous New Photos: 'Best Money You Ever Spent'
Kris Jenner is looking younger than ever.
The Kardashians star, 69, showed off her ageless complexion post-facelift in a series of snapshots from Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 8.
Jenner rocked a short black bob with wispy bangs, styled by Oskar Pera. She kept her makeup (painted by Nikki Wolff) light and glowy, allowing her recent cosmetic work to shine. The momager donned a long-sleeved black dress with a sparkly silver collar from The Row, accessorized with a small Hermès clutch and Alaïa sunglasses.
She was joined in France by longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and friends Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Desiree Gruber, Anastasia Soare, Michael Coste and Norvina.
"Midnight in Paris 🇫🇷," Jenner captioned the Instagram carousel.
Fans rushed to the comments section to compliment her ageless complexion.
"Best money you ever spent," one person wrote, alluding to her plastic surgery.
"No matter what she’s had done, you have to admit, she looks spectacular! 🔥," a second user raved.
Several others drew comparisons between Jenner and her mom, MJ Campbell, or Anna Wintour, based on her new haircut.
Kris Jenner Shows Off New Face at Jeff Bezos' Wedding
Jenner further flaunted her facelift in Venice, Italy, while celebrating Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding. She dazzled in a purple, off-the-shoulder gown from Dolce & Gabbana, the same design her daughter Kim Kardashian wore a few years prior at the Alta Moda show in Puglia.
"I was so in love with it, it was just too beautiful not to bring back for this special weekend!!" she wrote in a Monday, June 30, Instagram post. "I may have gotten called out on the family group chat… Kim, you’re my inspiration!!
What Kind of Facelift Did Kris Jenner Get?
As OK! previously reported, Jenner's rep confirmed Dr. Steven Levine is credited for her "recent work." She has not specified the details of her procedure, but plastic surgeons believe she had a combination of several different treatments.
"There is no way we can know exactly what was done, but based on the before and after pictures I have seen, it looks like she had some form of a face and mid-face lift, neck lift, skin resurfacing and upper facial procedures," Dr. John Diaz, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, exclusively told OK!.
Jenner is reportedly satisfied with her recent work and gushing about the new look to people around her.
"She says her doctor is a total magician and is bragging that he’s taken 25 years off her face," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "She’s thrilled with the results, and now the running joke is that she’s actually turning 50 this year, not 70."