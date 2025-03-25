Kris Jenner Turns Heads as Fans Think She Looks Exactly Like Daughter Kim in Shocking Photo
Like mother, like daughter!
Fans are going crazy over a March 24 Instagram post on Kris Jenner's account, where the mom can easily be mistaken as daughter Kim Kardashian's doppelgänger.
The Instagram carousel starts with three photos of Jenner in full glam, rocking a short bob with a single strand of hair curled across her forehead. The "momager" is dressed in a long-sleeve, black velvet gown from Balenciaga, accessorized with a Judith Leiber sparkly silver handbag.
Toward the end of the photo dump, Jenner, 69, shared two images of Kardashian, one candid and one face-on. The SKIMS founder, 44, bared her cleavage in a silky cream and maroon maxi dress from John Galliano, complete with a deep red shall. She finished the look with a thick black necklace covering the entire neck area.
Fans rushed to the comments section to express just how much Mama Jenner looks like the middle Kardashian daughter.
"For a minute I thought it was Kim dressed like Kris," one fan wrote, while another said, "Kim’s looking more like Kris these days. Then realized it was Kris looking more like Kim haha."
The carousel also features snapshots of Khloé Kardashian's look, including one photo of her and Kris side by side, all dressed up.
For her part, Khloé, 40, wore a bright red gown with a slight train, accented with a matching clutch and nude pumps. The Good American co-founder opted for similar glam as her mom, also sporting a short bob to complement her red lip.
Many fans saw a closer resemblance to Kris' younger daughter Khloé in the series of images.
"Khloé's twin," one person wrote, while another said, "Khloé is your Tall-Mini Me!"
People also noticed that Kris and Khloé's bob is reminiscent of Kendall Jenner's current look. The model frequently changes her hair but is keeping it short and brunette as of late.
Kris, Khloé and Kim stepped out together to celebrate their family friends, Michael and Lydia Kives.
The sisters took to the comments of Kris' post to hype up their mom's new hairstyle. "I love you my queen," Khloé wrote, while Kim added "gorge" with three black hearts. Hulu joined in on the action, commenting how "stunning" the Kardashians star looked.