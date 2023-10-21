What Is Kris Jenner's Net Worth? How the Momager Formed a Billion-Dollar Empire
Kris Jenner's not a regular mom, she's a rich mom.
Born Kristen Mary Houghton, the matriarch has a hefty net worth of an estimated $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Aside from being the boss lady holding the reigns of her famous family's life and business ventures, the reality star could be the one to thank for the iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians series, as well as the show's recent reboot, The Kardashians.
Jenner is the proud momager of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian — whom she shares with late ex-husband Rob Kardashian Sr. She also shares daughters Kendall, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 26, with her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner (formerly named Bruce prior to her transition in 2015.)
The 67-year-old's first main moments in the spotlight involved being Rob Sr.'s wife while he represented O.J. Simpson during the former NFL star's infamous 1990s murder trial.
Kris was notably best friends with O.J. Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, whom he was accused of stabbing to death alongside waiter Ron Goldman.
While the trial may have launched Kris into the celebrity world, she effortlessly has remained a prominent figure in pop culture and helped her children do the same.
Following the debut of KUWTK in 2007 on E!, Kris and her kids have created various clothing lines, beauty brands, spinoff shows and businesses.
Shortly after Ryan Seacrest pitched the idea of a reality series to Kris in 2007, the mom-of-six became an executive producer of the show and founded Jenner Communications that same year.
In 2011, she published Kris Jenner... and All Things Kardashian, an autobiography about her life and the rise of her family's name.
Kris also released a cookbook titled In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites in 2014.
The socialite has always been a proud supporter of her children's business ideas, however, she specifically co-founded the now-defunct KKW Beauty with Kim in 2017. The company is currently being rebranded after Kim's divorce.
Roughly three years later, multinational beauty company Coty Inc. obtained a 20 percent stake in the cosmetics brand, giving KKW Beauty a $1 billion overall valuation.
Kris owned 8 percent of the brand at the time of Coty Inc.'s investment, awarding her $80 million — before taxes — after the sale.
The grandmother-of-12 was additionally a silent partner of her daughter Kylie's makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, which Coty Inc. also acquired a share of in 2019.
Coty Inc. invested $600 million for a 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics. Kris, at the time, owned 10 percent of the brand, however, she sold half of her stake as part of the multi-million dollar sale.
The five percent remaining of Kris' stake was the equivalent of $30 million before taxes.
Aside from businesses, Kris owns a fair share of real estate.
In 2017, she bought a six-bedroom mansion in Calabasas for $9.9 million. She sold the home in August as an off-market deal to Katharina Harf — who is notably the daughter of Peter Harf, the CEO of Coty Inc.
Kris now owns a $12 million estate in La Quinta, Calif., as well as the family's former $4 million Hidden Hills home — which is reportedly being lived in by her son Rob and his daughter, Dream.
She additionally owns a $20 million home in Hidden Hills next to Khloé.