Kris Jenner Worries Daughter Khloé Kardashian Will 'Regret' Not Getting Back Together With Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson

Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 19 2023, Published 10:12 a.m. ET

Kris Jenner has taken an odd stance when it comes to her daughter Khloé Kardashian's love life.

During the Thursday, October 19, episode of The Kardashians, Jenner seemed to suggest that her daughter should reconsider getting back together with her cheating ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, after he was extremely unfaithful numerous times.

Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner seems to be a big fan of Khloe Kardashian's cheating ex Tristan Thompson.

"I really worry for Khloé that if Tristan does meet somebody one day and does move on," Jenner said in a private confessional. "Is she going to regret not getting back with him fully?"

At one point, Jenner and Kardashian sat down for a candid conversation on the matter, however, the Good American co-founder notably stood her ground when it came to the idea there would be any chance of reconciliation between her and Thompson.

Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian has frequently reiterated she will never get back together with Tristan Thompson.

"You and Tristan do spend a lot of quality co-parenting time together," Jenner pointed out to her daughter. "What happens if he moves on and you haven’t moved on? How are you going to feel about that?"

"I don’t know until I get there," admitted Kardashian, who shares her daughter True, 5, and son, Tatum, 1, with Thompson. "But I want him to move on. I want him to find someone and to be happy, whatever that means."

Source: MEGA

The duo has remained solid co-parents together.

The idea of Thompson with another woman prompted Kardashian to reflect on her previous relationship — and failed marriage — with Lamar Odom.

Kardashian and Odom were married from 2009-2016. The exes' divorce came after the retired NBA star had cheated and went to rehab several times struggling with substance abuse.

"The first time I saw [Odom] with someone in a magazine or online somewhere, I remember it still stung," Kardashian confessed. "But I didn’t want to be with him. After the first time, then you get over it."

“The same goes with Tristan," she continued. "I imagine the first time he is with someone, yeah, it will sting a little bit. I don’t know, but I think that’s probably normal."

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share True, 5, and Tatum, 1.

Somehow, Jenner was still holding on to a bit of hope that Kardashian and Thompson could make it work.

"I see how he looks at you, I see, you know, the effort he puts into you and the kids," the matriarch expressed, though her daughter quickly countered back.

"Tristan is a great guy," Kardashian noted. “If you don’t think it infuriates me that I basically helped mold this person to who he is and now the greatness of him gets to be shared with someone else, yeah that’s very frustrating for me, but that’s no reason for me to just settle for someone who didn’t feel this way about me."

“Everyone was thinking about themselves. Everyone," the mom-of-two vented. "From all the girls, they were thinking about themselves, to Tristan every time this happened, no one ever thought about me. And so what I’m doing right now is I’m thinking about me."

"It’s frustrating that almost my entire life of men, they all have to realize how great I am, after they’ve showed me how terrible they can be, when I knew how great they were to begin with. So why can’t someone see how great I am to begin with?" Kardashian concluded.

The Kardashians airs new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.

