Yikes! Ryan Seacrest Clogged Kris Jenner's Toilet, Had to Use a Cleaning Tool to Fix It
Ryan Seacrest revealed quite the story on a recent episode of Kelly Ripa's "Let’s Talk Off Camera" podcast.
While chatting with his former Live co-host, the blonde beauty asked him to retell the embarrassing tale of when he nearly broke Kris Jenner's toilet after using the bathroom at her home.
"I was in the powder room. So I was there, and I rushed over and did what I needed to do, and found that toilet paper was put where it needed to be put and the water level began to rise, and I clogged the toilet," the American Idol host, 48, recalled after flushing.
As the water began to reach the level of the toilet seat, Seacrest panicked, but luckily, it "began to settle down," prompting him to "quickly" exit the bathroom.
One of Ripa's podcast colleagues asked the TV star if he tried to fix the situation with a ladle.
"It wasn’t a ladle. It was the toilet ring cleaner that I used. There was a utensil that was convenient. It wasn’t a ladle," he insisted. "You think I’m walking around with my Swiss Army Knife carrying around my ladle? It was the toilet ring cleaner!"
Seacrest and the soap opera alum, 53, had a great time as they reconnected, with the former gushing over their days on the morning show together.
"There's no other show that feels like Live with the family of people. There really isn't," the radio show host insisted. "I always say the hour we're on the air is the best. It is so much fun. It's electric, it's magical. It's so spontaneous."
"You and I, I think, had the most conversations of any co-hosts I've ever had backstage, as much as they tried to keep us separate," Ripa shared. "I kept saying, 'Guess what? Ryan and I are friends. We have a relationship, and we can actually recreate this moment on camera, and it's fine. That's just the way it was always done.'"
The two were side by side for six years before Seacrest left this April, with the mom-of-three's husband, Mark Consuelos, taking his spot.
Seacrest then dished on his upcoming gig as the upcoming host of Wheel of Fortune.
"First of all, I still can't believe I'm going to be able to take over for the legend that is Pat [Sajak] and work with Vanna White," Seacrest told Ripa. "Like the two of us are going to walk out on that stage and say, 'Let's go.' Makes me so happy, too. She's such a part of our lives, isn't she? I mean, you think about Americana, and you think about comfort, and you think about these franchises. She's such a staple for all of us."