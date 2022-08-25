Scott Disick & Longtime Friend Kimberly Stewart Have Been 'Dating For A Few Months': Source
Scott Disick appears to have temporarily abandoned his old penchant for younger girlfriends and is now dating a slightly older woman.
Disick,39, has moved on from ex Rebecca Donaldson and is reportedly involved with American socialite, Kimberly Stewart. They've been “dating for a few months,” a source shared that the pair is “really into each other.”
The Talentless founder and model have been friends for years. The duo met through Stewart's brother, Sean Stewart. Another source shared, “They had the same friend group and hung out in the same circle.”
SCOTT DISICK REFUSES MEDICAL ATTENTION AFTER FLIPPING LUXURY LAMBORGHINI IN CALABASAS CAR CRASH
The new couple are said to have wanted to keep their budding romance private since they're apparently "not serious yet." Despite the seemingly casual nature of the relationship, the insider claimed they're “getting to know each other in a different way than seeing each other as friends.”
As OK! previously reported, Stewart and Disick were spotted holding hands the night before he crashed his Lamborghini SUV.
This isn't the first time talk has circulated about Disick and Stewart. Back in 2015, after the father-of-three's public split from long-time girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, there was speculation that he was dating the television personality. However, her mother, Alana Stewart, assured the public that the two were nothing more than friends.
SCOTT'S BUSY WEEK! SCOTT DISICK SEEN WITH MYSTERY WOMAN & PAL KIMBERLY STEWART WITHIN HOURS
Since breaking up with Kardashian, Disick's love life has continued to make headlines. His relationship with the mother of his children was well documented on the E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. During the course of their courtship, the former couple had Mason,12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7.
Disick has built a healthy co-parenting with Kardashian and even went on to date Kylie Jenner's childhood friend, Sophia Richie, 24. The model was 19 when they started dating.
Shortly after Richie, the entrepreneur was linked to another teen and celebrity child, Amelia Hamlin, 21. The self-proclaimed Lord has built a reputation for liking women who are significantly younger. The controversial age gaps between himself and his partners have been discussed on the new Hulu show The Kardashians.
Stewart would be the first older love interest he's had since Kardashian.