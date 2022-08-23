Budding Romance? Scott Disick Spotted Holding Hands With Kimberly Stewart The Night Before His Car Crash

Disick has been playing the field since his and Rebecca Donaldson's romance fizzled in June after just a few months. As OK! reported, the model was the one to call it off since she didn't see a future with the Talentless founder.

"Rebecca told Scott that he will never be able to be serious with anyone until he gets over Kourtney and that she needed to move on. Getting caught up in his world was not what she wanted," explained the source. "Scott understood where she was coming from and he respects her for being honest with him."