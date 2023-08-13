Kris Jenner Exposed: Neck Wrinkles Revealed in New Unedited Photos From Vacation With Boyfriend Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner goes au naturale on her trip to Italy!
In new photos of the Kardashian matriarch, the 67-year-old's true skin texture was exposed. Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble were spotted in Portofino, Italy, enjoying their vacation to celebrate Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's engagement.
In the unfiltered images, Jenner wore a short lemon-printed dress, big sunglasses, a sunhat and white sneakers as the duo walked around town. Meanwhile, Gamble stepped out in a white T-shirt, printed shorts and a white bucket hat.
Jenner's ensemble displayed the skin texture of the mother-of-six's legs as well as revealing her neck wrinkles. This was an unusual site as the famous momanger has previously been caught editing her social media posts with filters and Photoshop.
As OK! previously reported, one of Jenner's biggest editing fails was when she posted a photo with famous chef Gordon Ramsay. In the snap, the brunette beauty stood next to the food expert while holding her cookbook In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites. Her skin was noticeably smooth and even.
However, Ramsey also uploaded the photo of the duo, in which Jenner's real skin texture was on full display. Fans even noticed that Jenner has also edited Ramsay's wrinkles out of her upload.
"Thinking about when Kris Jenner facetuned Gordon Ramsey's [sic] wrinkles," one Twitter user said about the incident.
"Facetuning my food pics," another person joked, to which a third user responded, "Texts with Kris Jenner and Gordon Ramsay."
Jenner was also called out by fans for her overly plump lips and raised eyebrows in a recent Snapchat daughter Khloé posted.
"Is that Kris Jenner?" someone penned, starting the discussion about Jenner's appearance.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It looks like Khloe's IG face with Kris' hair..." a user replied, while another added, "The face says Khloe pretending to be Kris. But the hand says Kris old lady skin. I'm so confused."
A fourth person penned, "She needs to stay away from them doctors. She fully will not accept her naturalness and it's sad."
The U.S. Sun reported on Jenner's outing.