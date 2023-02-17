Is Kris Jenner Engaged?! Kardashian Matriarch Sparks Rumors After Showing Off Massive Ring
Kris Jenner showed off her $1.2 million ring in her Valentine’s Day post.
In mid-February, the momager flashed her massive diamond via her Instagram Story as she and boyfriend Corey Gamble continue to get serious.
The Kardashian matriarch posted her gigantic gem alongside photos of her Valentine’s Day celebration with boyfriend Gamble. Immediately, fans speculated Gamble got down on one knee.
The business manager has yet to comment on the engagement rumors.
“Fit for Kardashian royalty, Kris Jenner’s ring is the picture of romance, and looks like a heart cut of approximately 10 carats, with baguette diamonds on either side,” one jewelry expert speculated.
This is not the first time the couple has been the subject of proposal hearsay. Kris’s daughter Khloé Kardashian brought up the gossip on Hulu’s The Kardashians.
Khloé spotted that her mother was wearing a large diamond on her engagement finger and said, “I’ve heard from so many people that you’re secretly married."
The mother-of-six replied with a laugh, “No, I’m not secretly married.”
Khloé continued to tease her mother on the subject. Kris then added, “Stop. You think I’m gonna get married and not have a big a** party? No, Khloé, I’m not secretly married. I swear to God, on all my kids and daddy.”
Kris, 67, and Gamble, 42, began their romance back in 2014. They now live together in Kris' Calabasas mansion near the homes of her many famous daughters.
Back in November, Kris gushed about her long-term lover when she posted in celebration of Gamble’s birthday.
“You are so smart, kind, generous, funny, protective and creative. You remind me every day how blessed and lucky we are and I’m so blessed to have you in my life. I love you babe❤️🥰🎂,” Kris captioned the post.
In the meantime, the pop-culture brand builder continues to manage her children’s many endeavors. Most recently, she has been involved in her daughter Khloé’s Good American Bosswear Collection. This week, Khloé posted a photo of herself with Kris in power suits with the caption, “It wouldn’t be bosswear without La Jefa @krisjenner🖤.”