Kristen Bell Reveals Her 'Favorite Thing' To Do With Her 2 Daughters, Gushes Over Motherhood

Kristen Bell may have her hands full with her two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, but there's nothing she loves more than when she gets to tuck her sweet girls into bed each night.

"My favorite thing to do with them is bedtime. Their brains are really open right before bed, and so my husband [Dax Shepard] and I make a commitment to lay with them for a half hour each night — and I know that sounds like a lot of time, but we prioritize it," the 42-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Shipt, the same-day delivery company.