Dax Shepard Weighs in on 'Exciting' Rumors He and Wife Kristen Bell Are Swingers
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s marriage may not be as exciting as you think!
On the Monday, September 9, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the comedian, 49, debunked rumors he and the Gossip Girl alum, 44, are swingers.
“The most exciting tabloid story was that we were Hollywood swingers,” Shepard — who shares daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9, with Bell — recalled. “We were swingers and we hosted swing parties. This was in the tabloids.”
Despite the story being false, Shepard admitted it created some hilarious reactions from those close to the couple.
“My favorite part of that happening was we got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, ‘How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?’” he explained. “And they were joking, of course, because they know us, and they know we’re not hosting swinger parties. It was great to receive a text from [Jimmy] Kimmel saying, ‘My feelings are quite hurt that Molly and I weren’t invited to this swingers party.’”
The Cheaper By the Dozen star then made it clear, “There’s a lot of hot couples out there, but we haven’t crossed that divide with anyone.”
Shepard even confessed which couple they adore and try to emulate. “You know who we’re most in love with, we’re in love with Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.”
“They’re so dreamy as a couple. You just kind of want to be in their marriage,” he gushed.
Shepard has previously been candid about intimacy in the press, as in 2023 he discussed his daughters’ future s-- lives.
When discussing whether he’d allow his adult children to have their significant other sleepover, he stated, "It's not gonna be for me."
The Armchair Expert host noted that he is "very pro-s--" for his children but would prefer it not to go down in his home.
"I hope they're very happy and adventurous," he added.
While the couple may not be as curious in the bedroom as some think, they continue to show off their love on Instagram.
“At my favorite diner with my favorite buddy 💕,” the blonde beauty penned alongside a selfie of the pair in June.
In the snap, Bell wore a knit white tank top and a red bandana around her neck as she showed off her makeup-free face. Meanwhile, Shepard, who wore a classic white tank top, smiled wide.