Kristi Noem Gets Down to 'Ice Ice Baby' at Donald Trump's NYE Bash as Barron Looks Unimpressed: Watch
Jan. 2 2026, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
As Donald Trump welcomed the New Year at Mar-a-Lago, his staunch allies, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, were spotted joyfully dancing to the 1990 classic "Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla Ice.
However, Trump's youngest son, Barron, displayed a distinctly unimpressed demeanor amid the festivities.
The lively moment took place during a crowded New Year’s Eve party, capturing the duo dancing and enjoying the music, with Stephen's wife, Katie, filming the antics. Katie also shared the news of her pregnancy, adding to the event's excitement.
Kristi and Stephen, key figures in shaping the Trump administration’s immigration policies and overseeing mass deportations, appeared in good spirits, with Stephen smiling and nodding along to the tune. In stark contrast, Kristi enthusiastically threw her hands up and got into the groove.
This public show of camaraderie may surprise some, given reports of the historically strained relations between Kristi and Stephen. Earlier coverage revealed growing frustration among Stephen and senior White House officials, who accused Kristi of lagging in her deportation efforts.
The tensions also extend to Stephen’s ally, border czar Tom Homan, who reportedly has a contentious relationship with Kristi’s aide Corey Lewandowski. Corey accused Tom of leaking details about his attempts to obtain a firearm from ICE to the media.
While the adults reveled in the upbeat atmosphere, 19-year-old Barron was spotted with a serious expression, standing between his mother, Melania, and father Donald at their designated table. The trio engaged in the evening’s entertainment, which included various speakers and performers.
The NYE gala was packed with C-list celebrities and conservative media influencers, highlighted by an appearance from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In separate footage shared by top White House official Dan Scavino, Stephen appeared on camera singing along to the classic hit, adding to the lighthearted spirit of the night.
The videos of Stephen and Kristi dancing quickly gained traction, amassing over 100,000 views on X, with one user quipping, "ICE, ICE, BABY at Mar-a-Lago with Stephen Miller bopping and DHS Secretary Noem grooving. 2026 is all about deportations!"
However, not all viewers were charmed, with another user expressing, "This is what I imagine h--- is like."
Notably, Vanilla Ice has performed at Mar-a-Lago's New Year’s celebrations in prior years. Kristi, often dubbed "ICE Barbie" due to her polished appearance while engaging with ICE officers, has sparked national debates over the Trump administration's immigration policies, especially with her deployment of ICE officials to urban areas.
As for Barron, his appearance marked a rare sighting for the camera-shy Trump heir.
He was also seen at Mar-a-Lago on Christmas Day, mingling with guests.