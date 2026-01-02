Donald Trump Seen 'Dragging' His Leg Ahead of New Year's Eve Party as He Addresses Health Concerns

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump once again found himself under the microscope as he rang in New Year's Eve at Mar-a-Lago. The president hosted a New Year’s Eve party at his Palm Beach, Fla., estate, where footage captured Trump arriving alongside first lady Melania Trump. Dressed in a black tuxedo with a bow tie, Donald appeared to drag his feet as he stepped onto the black carpet entrance, while Melania turned heads in a shimmering silver mermaid-style gown.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @CalltoActivism/X Donald Trump hosted a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the moment quickly shifted. As soon as Donald appeared to realize cameras were locked in on him, his walk noticeably changed. Holding Melania’s hand, he seemed to straighten up and move more deliberately as they posed for photos. During the brief appearance, a reporter called out, “Mr. President, do you have a New Year’s resolution?”

Article continues below advertisement

“I have. Peace on Earth,” Donald replied, as Melania stood beside him wearing a stiff smile for the cameras. Social media critics wasted no time reacting to the clip. “Legit just saw the world's most awkward power walk,” one person wrote. “Just witnessed an elite-level awkward power walk,” another chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement

OMG!!! Trump just showed up at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate New Year's, dragging his right leg, and quickly adjusted his walk when he realizes the cameras are on.



What's Trump hiding? pic.twitter.com/rowF9mIh4c — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 1, 2026 Source: @CalltoActivism/X

Article continues below advertisement

A third added, “OMG!!! Trump just showed up at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate New Year's, dragging his right leg, and quickly adjusted his walk when he realizes the cameras are on. What's Trump hiding?” “Trump does walk like he had a stroke,” a fourth suggested.

Article continues below advertisement

The moment comes shortly after The Wall Street Journal published a lengthy profile on the president, titled As Signs of Aging Emerge, Trump Responds With Defiance, which examined how the oldest president in U.S. history manages his health.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @CalltoActivism/X The president to the event arrived holding hands with Melania Trump.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the report, Donald’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbella, explained that swelling in the president’s legs is caused by “superficial chronic venous insufficiency,” a condition affecting smaller veins that doctors say is treatable. Donald was advised to wear compression socks to help ease the swelling, though the effort was short-lived.

Article continues below advertisement

“I didn’t like them,” Trump told WSJ during the interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Forbes Breaking News;@themainewonk/X Donald Trump has chronic venous insufficiency.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald and his aides later insisted the swelling had improved. The president also said he’s been “getting up from his desk and walking around a bit more,” which is another common recommendation for managing lower-leg swelling. Back in July, the 79-year-old publicly revealed his diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, OK! reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Concerns about his health intensified after Trump was spotted with visibly swollen ankles at the FIFA Club World Cup Final on July 13. Around the same time, he was also seen on multiple occasions covering bruises on his right hand with flesh-toned concealer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The POTUS admitted to using makeup on his hands.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald later blamed his attorney general, Pam Bondi, for one of the incidents. “The ring hit the back of my hand, and, yes, there was a slight little cut,” Trump said. The injury reportedly alarmed some witnesses, according to a person familiar with the exchange, and aides said it wasn’t the first time his hand had been injured.