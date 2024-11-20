Kristin Cavallari Says Friendship With Kelly Henderson 'Blew Up in Her Face' After She Spread Rumors About Jay Cutler Having an Affair

"I’ve really had one adult friendship with a woman that blew up in my face," The Hills star, 37, revealed without mentioning Henderson by name.

"I felt as though one of my best friends at the time — who was on the Very Cavallari show — I don’t think she ever had an affair with my ex-husband,” Cavallari explained, referring to her former spouse, Jay Cutler, whom she filed for divorce from in April 2020 after welcoming kids Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8. "But the viewers of the show, season two, were accusing them of having an affair."