Kristin Cavallari Says Friendship With Kelly Henderson 'Blew Up in Her Face' After She Spread Rumors About Jay Cutler Having an Affair
Sometimes friendship breakups are harder than real ones.
Kristin Cavallari reflected on her 2020 falling out with former BFF Kelly Henderson during the Tuesday, November 19, episode of her "Let’s Be Honest" podcast.
"I’ve really had one adult friendship with a woman that blew up in my face," The Hills star, 37, revealed without mentioning Henderson by name.
"I felt as though one of my best friends at the time — who was on the Very Cavallari show — I don’t think she ever had an affair with my ex-husband,” Cavallari explained, referring to her former spouse, Jay Cutler, whom she filed for divorce from in April 2020 after welcoming kids Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8. "But the viewers of the show, season two, were accusing them of having an affair."
While Cutler, 41, might not have actually been caught engaging in an extramarital relationship with Henderson, 42, Cavallari felt her friend played into the speculation publicly, which only made a bad situation worse.
Cavallari accused her friend of "capitalizing" on the drama by "the way she would speak about [Jay] on social media" and "trying to add fuel to the fire."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Upset by what was going down, the mom-of-three decided to confront Henderson, whose identity she kept concealed in the podcast, via email, noting: "I in no way, shape or form attacked or blamed. It was just, ‘This is how I feel.’ And it blew up in my face."
Cavallari was never able to mend her friendship with Henderson, however, the falling out with her pal taught her an important life lesson in the long run.
"You have to just move on from it, unfortunately," she declared, adding, "and be thankful for the time that you had together."
Cavallari previously got candid about her friendship breakup from Henderson during the Season 3 premiere of her E! reality television series in January 2020.
"When Season 2 was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair," shared almost five years ago. "Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true. It wasn't the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it."
A source at the time told E! News the person at fault was "100 percent not Jay," rather "Kelly seeking attention."
Henderson, however, clapped at the claims during a May 2020 appearance on the "All's Fair" podcast.
"I'm just gonna go ahead and put this out there," she insisted. "There was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler."