Kristin Cavallari's Dating History in 14 Clicks: From Stephen Colletti to Mark Estes

While starring in the reality TV series, Cavallari reportedly cheated on Colletti with their costar Talan Torriero, who was linked to Lauren Conrad then.

As the affair rumors spread like wildfire, Cavallari spoke about the reported hookup.

"I know that we had talked about maybe I did with Talan," she said on their "Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen" podcast. "Other than Talan, I don't think I ever cheated on you with anybody else."