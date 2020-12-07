Is it hot in here or what?! Kristin Cavallari and her new beau, Jeff Dye, were spotted packing on the PDA while on vacation in Mexico.

According to the photos obtained by TMZ, the couple was kissing, hugging and laughing while they were hanging out. In the photos, the 33-year-old reality star flaunted her fit physique while wearing a multi-colored bikini, while Dye, 37, wore a black bathing suit with some camo pattern on it.

Despite showing off their new relationship, Cavallari didn’t tag the comedian in her recent Instagram post, in which she is wearing the same exact bathing suit. “Suns out buns out,” she captioned a photo of herself relaxing by the pool on Sunday, December 6.

MTV’S ‘LAGUNA BEACH’ CAST: WHERE ARE THEY NOW: LAUREN CONRAD, KRISTIN CAVALLARI, STEPHEN COLLETTI AND MORE

The blonde beauty also took to her Instagram Stories to post about her fun getaway with her gal pals. But one person missing? Dye.

Rumors swirled that the Very Cavallari alum and Dye were an item after they were caught making out in Chicago in October.

The two were then seen out to dinner in Nashville, where Cavallari was “seen leaning into Jeff and giving him a long kiss,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time. “The couple had a very upbeat night with a lot of laughs.”

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SHOWS OFF HER INCREDIBLE BIKINI BODY IN THE DESERT

“Jeff is perfect for her at this moment in her life. He’s sweet and funny and charming, and showing her a good time,” a source exclusively told OK!. “It’s still in the early stages, but Kristin’s having a lot of fun.

“They started flirting a bit, and one thing led to another, and Jeff finally asked her out,” the insider spilled. “They really hit it off and have been seeing a lot of each other these past few weeks.”

However, the Laguna Beach alum — who split from Jay Cutler in April — “isn’t looking for someone serious right now.” Ultimately, Dye is “hoping that their relationship will progress and turn into that and get closer to her,” an insider told Us Weekly.

WHO IS JEFF DYE? 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT KRISTIN CAVALLARI’S RUMORED NEW FLAME

Meanwhile, Cutler — who shares Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, with Cavallari — was seen hanging out with the mom of three’s former employee, Shannon Ford, which they documented on Instagram. “Oysters and wine,” Cutler captioned his post as Ford said “cheers” in the video.