Who Is Kristin Cavallari's New Boyfriend Mark Estes? Everything to Know About the 'Laguna Beach' Star's 24-Year-Old Hunk

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram/@markestes001/TikTok
Mar. 10 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Who is Kristin Cavallari’s mystery man?

After the Laguna Beach star debuted her relationship with new boyfriend Mark Estes on February 27 via an Instagram post, many have been curious about the 24-year-old hunk.

kristin cavallari
Source: @markestes_1/Instagram

Mark Estes lives in Montana and Nashville.

Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler — with whom she shares kids Camden, Jaxon and Saylor — before calling it quits in 2020. The blonde beauty has not had a serious public relationship until Estes came along.

According to a source, Estes and Cavallari first communicated online before they connected face to face.

“They’ve been dating longer than people think and have kept it very private. They met on social media,” the insider spilled. “They’re serious enough now that they were ready to go public. They’re really happy together. He’s been so great to her and is just a really nice guy.”

The reality TV star’s hunk lives in both Montana and Nashville, Tenn., per his Instagram bio, which reads, “Life is amazin, it is what it should be | Montana | Nashville 📍.”

kristin mark
Source: @montana.boyz/TikTok

Mark Estes is part of the Montana Boyz TikTok collective.

Despite sparking a romance with the southern resident, Cavallari once noted she was over seeing any guys in Tennessee.

"I've decided I'm done dating in Nashville," she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2023, adding she can “guarantee” her next partner would not be a country music star.

"I would consider myself to be a monk at this point," she joked. "You can throw anything at me at me, and I'm like, 'OK.'"

Additionally, Estes is a part of a TikTok collective called the Montana Boyz, where he and his attractive friends lip sync popular songs together.

kristin cavallari
Source: @markestes_1/Instagram

Mark Estes debuted his relationship with Kristin Cavallari on TikTok.

Cavallari even made an appearance in one of their videos on March 1.

The clip featured the 37-year-old along with Estes and two more of his pals as they all danced and sang to Jason Aldean’s song “She’s Country.”

Estes, who appears to have graduated from Montana Tech in 2023, played for both the Montana State and Montana Tech football teams throughout his college career.

"What a ride. Thankful for the last 6 years of what this sport has brought me,” he captioned an Instagram photo at his final game. “Thanks to all the coaches and brothers I met along the way ❤️.”

mark estes
Source: @markestes_1/Instagram

Mark Estes played college football.

The couple has a pretty noticeable age gap of 13 years, however, this does not seem to bother Cavallari.

In fact, she made her own TikTok last week clapping back at haters who have something to say about their relationship.

Source: OK!

“When they’re all up in arms that I’m dating a 24-year-old. Andddd?” she captioned the social media post alongside a clip of her lip syncing the words, “So what are you gonna do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?”

A source also told People how Estes is “not your typical 24-year-old. She’s having a great time and is living her best life with him.”

