Kristin Cavallari Exposes Her Butt in Bikini at Stagecoach: Photos

The Laguna Beach alum relaxed outside of the country music festival, lounging poolside with a friend. Cavallari wore a cheeky, printed micro bikini as she overlooked the mountains at the edge of the water.

Earlier in the Instagram carousel, she showed more behind-the-scenes snapshots of her time at Stagecoach, which took place the weekend of April 25. She opened her photo dump with a cleavage-baring black crop top while sitting in the back seat of a car. Cavallari accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and a necklace from her jewelry brand, Uncommon James, as she rocked a smokey eye.

"Not sure what I'm more obsessed with...your outfits or you seeing the Backstreet Boys," the accessories company commented on her April 29 post.

Other fans flattered her in the comments section, calling her "perfect," "hot" and "so beautiful."