Kristin Cavallari Exposes Her Butt in Bikini at Stagecoach: Photos
Stagecoach was all about showing skin for Kristin Cavallari.
The TV personality, 38, bared her butt in a tiny thong during downtime at the desert in Indio, Calif.
The Laguna Beach alum relaxed outside of the country music festival, lounging poolside with a friend. Cavallari wore a cheeky, printed micro bikini as she overlooked the mountains at the edge of the water.
Earlier in the Instagram carousel, she showed more behind-the-scenes snapshots of her time at Stagecoach, which took place the weekend of April 25. She opened her photo dump with a cleavage-baring black crop top while sitting in the back seat of a car. Cavallari accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and a necklace from her jewelry brand, Uncommon James, as she rocked a smokey eye.
"Not sure what I'm more obsessed with...your outfits or you seeing the Backstreet Boys," the accessories company commented on her April 29 post.
Other fans flattered her in the comments section, calling her "perfect," "hot" and "so beautiful."
In one photo, the reality star went braless in a brown bodycon dress and camel-colored blazer, paired with matching cowboy boots, as she stood in an alley with a friend. She wore the same outfit when meeting celeb chefs Guy Fieri and Aaron May outside of the concert.
Cavallari even posed with security guards, wearing cow-print mini shorts and black cowboy boots.
She stood in the crowd during the Backstreet Boys' performance before returning home later and getting cozy while eating a large bowl of pasta with tomatoes.
Cavallari shared several photos from Stagecoach over the past few days, including a tie-front, busty top she wore for day three on Sunday, April 27. She complemented the outfit with denim shorts, a cow-print bag, high boots and a thick belt, along with silver and white necklaces from Uncommon James.
The blonde beauty further flaunted her outfit on TikTok, posting a video as she got ready in what appeared to be a hotel room. She strutted around to "!Franchesckaar!" by Charli XCX as she slipped on a pair of oval shades.
The day before, she posted clips of her day two ensemble. She started off the video wearing a black bikini and sunglasses before transitioning into a ruffled black crop top and cow-print skirt. This time, she paraded around with Lorde's new song "What Was That" playing in the background.
Cavallari attended Stagecoach without a man following her September 2024 breakup from Mark Estes, 25. The couple dated for nearly a year but ultimately separated due to the large age gap.
"I just know, long term, he needs to experience life. He’s young and I started to feel the age a little bit just with life experience," Cavallari said on an October 2024 episode of her podcast, "Let’s Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari."