Kristin Cavallari’s Dating Disaster: Reality Star Exposes TMI Detail About Her 'Very Famous' Ex’s Manhood

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari called out an ex for an awkward sexual encounter. During a Tuesday, June 2, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, the reality star, 39, revealed she was taken aback when a celebrity she dated had a “mole on his d---.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari/YouTube Kristin Cavallari recounted a disastrous date from four years ago.

“Maybe four years ago, I went on two dates with a very famous man and that’s all I’m going to say because I don’t want anyone to pinpoint who this might be,” she recalled, noting their outings were some of the “best dates” she’d ever been on. “Our second date, we went to the Beverly Hills hotel and he got a suite and we swam all day and took showers separately, and we ate dinner on the patio and it was great.” During their evening, the star asked Cavallari, “You know how when you first start dating someone you have those insecurities about your body and you just wanna get them over with?”

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari's Date Reveals His Biggest 'Insecurity'

Source: Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari/YouTube Kristin Cavallari went on two dates with a 'very famous' man.

“He’s like, ‘I have a mole on my d---,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, OK! How bad is it?’” Cavallari remembered. Much to her surprise, the man offered to show it to her. “So he pulls out his d--- — first time I’ve seen it — and I’m sitting there saying, ‘I don’t see anything,’” she recalled. “This is mean, but he’s kinda known for having a big d---, and it wasn’t that big. I think that’s really what the insecurity was about.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari's date showed her a mole on his 'd---.'

Cavallari insisted she did not “touch” or do “anything with that d--- that was in [her] face.” “Later I was thinking about it and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s what he tells every f------ girl to get his d--- out,” she said. “I think we made out, but I was like, ‘I’m not having s-- with you.’ I’m not gonna sleep with a guy right away.” The fashion designer noted the guy also had a “flat a--” and “horrible backne scars.” After he “pulled out his moley d---,” she had no interest in ever seeing or dating him again.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Kristin Cavallari's Split From Jay Cutler

Source: MEGA Kristin Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler.

Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler for nine years before they finalized their split in 2022. The exes share kids Camden, 13, Jaxson, 12, and Saylor, 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari shares three kids with Jay Cutler.