Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and More Look Ageless at Premiere of 'The Reunion: Laguna Beach' — Photos

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The gang's all here! On Thursday, March 26, the cast of Laguna Beach hit the Santa Monica, Calif., red carpet for the premiere of The Reunion: Laguna Beach, which will air on The Roku Channel on Friday, April 10.

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Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

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Front and center at the event were main trio and producers Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari. Though the ladies were foes on the show since Conrad, 40, appeared to have feelings for her male best friend while he dated Cavallari, they are past any high school pettiness and were all smiles as they posed together. The One Tree Hill actor, 40, looked as handsome as ever in a white collared shirt and black slacks, while Conrad stunned in a long white strapless dress. Cavallari, 39, brought back her signature chocker necklace to accessorize her white strapless minidress.

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Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

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Conard admitted it feels "great" that she and the mom-of-three are on good terms these days. "It was part of what we wanted to show is that we've all grown, we're all adults, a lot of us are parents," she spilled to a magazine. "And I think that as you get older, you're not worried about the small stuff." Cavallari was on the same page, sharing, "I'm thankful that we had the opportunity to even do that. And it's been, obviously for us we haven't had any beefs for the last however many years. We’re adults. We've all moved past it, but I think it's nice and to show everybody that we've moved past it is going to be really therapeutic in a lot of ways."

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Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

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The Traitors alum's wife, Alex Weaver, showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet after announcing her pregnancy via Instagram on March 30. The pair married in October 2025.

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Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA