Where Is Lauren Conrad Now? Inside the 'Laguna Beach' Star's Life After Leaving Reality TV

Lauren Conrad will reunite with the original cast members of 'Laguna Beach' in a 2026 special on the Roku Channel.

Lauren Conrad is focusing on her family and businesses after stepping away from reality TV.

The former reality TV star, who notably appeared on the hit MTV show Laguna Beach, attended one semester of San Francisco's Academy of Art University before enrolling in the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising after moving to Los Angeles.

Conrad began her internship at Teen Vogue while working on The Hills. After leaving the show in 2009, she focused on the fashion industry and expanded her career as a designer.

In a 2022 interview, the entrepreneur said she was "done" with reality television.

"I shared a lot," Conrad explained. "I feel like it's just a privilege to have my privacy. I appreciate it."

While she considered returning to the spotlight to promote her endeavors, she and her husband, William Tell, reportedly realized that doing so "just didn't feel right."

"If I'm able to do it not that way, then I'd prefer it," she added.

The following year, a source said Conrad had "definitely stepped back from Hollywood," adding, "She's very choosy about which events she supports. She'd rather be at home with her family, but she does go out occasionally, mostly when it's necessary for her job."

They added, "A normal day for her starts with checking her work schedule before Liam and Charlie wake up, getting them ready for the day, figuring out dinner for William and the kids and making sure she sneaks in a little 'me time,' which could just be a 15-minute stretch. Her career is important, of course, but family is really everything for her. Making sure her boys are healthy and learning between what's right and wrong is her No. 1 priority."

According to the insider, Conrad's husband "is an ideal partner" who "does more than his part" and "knows how to step in."

"Going out is rare for her," the source added. "She'd rather stay out of the spotlight."