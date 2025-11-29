Where Is Lauren Conrad Now? Inside the 'Laguna Beach' Star's Life After Leaving Reality TV
Nov. 29 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Lauren Conrad Shifted Her Focus to the Fashion Industry
Lauren Conrad is focusing on her family and businesses after stepping away from reality TV.
The former reality TV star, who notably appeared on the hit MTV show Laguna Beach, attended one semester of San Francisco's Academy of Art University before enrolling in the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising after moving to Los Angeles.
Conrad began her internship at Teen Vogue while working on The Hills. After leaving the show in 2009, she focused on the fashion industry and expanded her career as a designer.
In a 2022 interview, the entrepreneur said she was "done" with reality television.
"I shared a lot," Conrad explained. "I feel like it's just a privilege to have my privacy. I appreciate it."
While she considered returning to the spotlight to promote her endeavors, she and her husband, William Tell, reportedly realized that doing so "just didn't feel right."
"If I'm able to do it not that way, then I'd prefer it," she added.
The following year, a source said Conrad had "definitely stepped back from Hollywood," adding, "She's very choosy about which events she supports. She'd rather be at home with her family, but she does go out occasionally, mostly when it's necessary for her job."
They added, "A normal day for her starts with checking her work schedule before Liam and Charlie wake up, getting them ready for the day, figuring out dinner for William and the kids and making sure she sneaks in a little 'me time,' which could just be a 15-minute stretch. Her career is important, of course, but family is really everything for her. Making sure her boys are healthy and learning between what's right and wrong is her No. 1 priority."
According to the insider, Conrad's husband "is an ideal partner" who "does more than his part" and "knows how to step in."
"Going out is rare for her," the source added. "She'd rather stay out of the spotlight."
Lauren Conrad Launched Business Ventures
Following her reality TV retirement, Conrad focused on her now-defunct lifestyle blog while managing her clothing lines, LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown. She then co-founded the fair-trade online store The Little Market with her college friend Hannah Skvarla.
In 2020, she launched her children's brand Little Co.
Lauren Conrad Penned Young Adult Novels
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Outside of fashion, Conrad has published nine books, including New York Times bestsellers L.A. Candy and Sweet Little Lies.
Lauren Conrad Is Married and Has 2 Children
On September 13, 2014, Conrad exchanged vows with Tell after a few years of dating.
They share two children: Liam (born on July 5, 2017) and Charlie (born on October 8, 2019).
"My husband and I work together and the amount of time spent at work and with the children is pretty equal between us," she said of raising her kids with her husband.
Where Is Lauren Conrad Now?
While juggling her life as a full-time mom, fashion designer and entrepreneur, Conrad is also gearing up for her TV return in the upcoming Laguna Beach special on The Roku Channel.
"When I first pitched the show to my bosses at MTV, never in a million years did I think we would find such a perfect group of real friends," creator Liz Gately said. "The show not only changed my life and the cast's lives, but the series meant so much to a generation of fans who've been waiting for this. To partner with Roku to reunite the cast and produce this special with Lauren, Stephen [Colletti], and Kristin [Cavallari] as executive producers 20 years later is a dream."
The Laguna Beach reunion special is slated to air in 2026.