Kristin Cavallari's Pal Claims She Slept With A-List Actor Who Was Her 'Hottest Hookup': Watch
Kristin Cavallari's secret is out in the open — thanks to her pal!
On Sunday, November 17, the Laguna Beach alum joined her friend Justin Anderson for a playful take on the viral “suspect” trend, where participants jog while revealing surprising or humorous truths about each other.
“Suspect is the hottest hookup she’s never told anybody about,” Anderson teased as Cavallari laughed and tried to cover her face during their jog.
“Jason Statham,” her friend suddenly blurted out.
“Oh my God, Justin!” Cavallari responded, clearly caught off guard but amused by the unexpected revelation.
It remains unclear when the alleged hookup took place, as Cavallari was briefly linked to Statham in 2009 after they were spotted having a cozy dinner in Hollywood. At the time, Statham was reportedly dating Israeli model and actress Alex Zosman.
The A-list actor has been in a relationship with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley since 2010.
The couple, who got engaged in 2016, share two children: Jack Oscar, 7 and Isabella James, 2. However, they have yet to tie the knot.
At the start of the video, Anderson didn’t hold back when he dropped another bombshell about Cavallari’s rumored connection to country pop singer Morgan Wallen.
“Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings and she kept going back,” Anderson stated.
Cavallari, who was linked to Wallen in September 2023, previously denied going out with the “Whiskey Glasses” singer during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
“I’m not dating him,” she clarified at the time.
The rumors began after Cavallari shared that her kids had met “one person” she dated while speaking to Us Weekly about her life post-divorce.
“They asked me to go out with him when they were with me so that they could meet him,” she explained, hinting that her children were fans of the mystery man.
More recently, Cavallari ended her relationship with Mark Estes just one month ago.
In 2020, the matriarch finalized her divorce from Jay Cutler, with whom she co-parents three children — Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8.
In the same TikTok video, Anderson couldn’t resist poking fun at Cavallari’s ex-husband.
“Suspect has turned all of her ex-boyfriends into alcoholics,” he quipped, prompting laughter from Cavallari.
As OK! previously reported, Cutler was arrested for driving under the influence last month. He was taken into custody at the Williamson County Jail in Tennessee after being pulled over following a minor traffic collision in Franklin.
Although Cavallari expressed concern for her ex-husband in earlier “Let’s Be Honest” podcast episodes, a source revealed she’s struggling to process the situation.
"Kristin isn’t happy about what happened," the source told a news outlet. "But she’s thrilled the world can now see that being married to Jay wasn’t a walk in the park!"
"She’s still bitter about the whole thing and regrets she ever said ‘I do’ to this man," the source claimed. "It gives her great satisfaction to know the world has finally seen Jay for what he is — a total loser."
The insider spoke to In Touch.