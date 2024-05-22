Kristin Chenoweth Says 'It's Wonderful to Find Your Person' After Marrying Josh Bryant: 'I Waited Long Enough!'
After marrying Josh Bryant in September 2023, Kristin Chenoweth still feels on top of the world.
"It's really wonderful to find your person. Your best friend and your partner. I waited long enough, and with him beside me, lifting me up, I feel like that I can conquer anything I set my mind to. Conversely, I feel like I've given him that same feeling of safety. I encourage anyone to wait and to not rush it and pray for the right person at the right time," the 55-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with AbbVie on the Center Stage with Chronic Migraine, a program aimed to empower other people living with Chronic Migraine to learn more and talk to a doctor about how to manage their disease.
"He’s very Zen, he doesn’t get worked up too easily. Many times, he can be the voice of reason in the relationship. He balances me out," she adds of why they work as a couple.
Despite being in the spotlight, the pair, who met for the first time while attending her niece's wedding in 2016, are pretty low-key.
"We watch Netflix and Hulu, like everybody else! We love to sit around and make music in our apartment. We’re really good travel partners. We can have fun doing the silliest things, even just taking a walk, we find ways to laugh and have a good time," she shares.
While some might not be able to collaborate with their significant other, the Wicked alum feels the opposite.
"Every time we work together, we have a good time. We are at our most creative when we are making music together, so yes, I want to work with him on more projects! That would be the dream," she gushes.
But first and foremost, Chenoweth is adamant on making sure she's healthy so she can grow old with Bryant. In the past, the singer had been living with Chronic Migraine, a debilitating disease that affects 3.3 million Americans, for most of her adult life.
After working with her doctor, Chenoweth feels better than ever due to finding a treatment plan that worked for her, which includes getting BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) for Chronic Migraine every three months.
"I had my first migraine attack at just 25 years old in the middle of my performance with the Virginia Symphony. At first, I thought, something must be wrong with the spotlight. I started getting what I now call 'kaleidoscope eyes' – meaning I see flashes of light – and couldn’t see clearly. I also got what felt like a brain freeze, like when you drink a slushy too fast, and the music sounded like it had been turned way up. I muscled through until intermission, at which point, I fell to my knees and vomited on stage. My head was pounding. I spent the whole intermission worrying about how I would get through the final 45 minutes of the concert. I somehow found it in myself to perform, and as soon as the curtain dropped, I collapsed," the Glee alum recalls.
"A doctor met me backstage, and said, 'You’re having a migraine attack.' I didn’t know where to go from there. I was confused, worried and scared this would end my career. Fast forward to a few years later. The migraine attacks became more frequent, and I received my official Chronic Migraine diagnosis. After I was diagnosed, I started working my doctor to figure out my treatment plan, which includes BOTOX® for Chronic Migraine every 12 weeks," she continues.
Before teaming up with AbbVie on the Center Stage with Chronic Migraine program, the Hollywood star said she "was getting BOTOX® for Chronic Migraine well before this partnership came together."
"What I love about Center Stage with Chronic Migraine is that it's all about helping people and taking away that stigma so many people live with when they suffer from Chronic Migraine. Chronic Migraine is a disease that can’t always be seen, but it’s always there. I think that’s one of the biggest struggles for me – educating people that Chronic Migraine is more than just a headache. It’s serious. There have been times when I’ve been on the floor, unable to move, vomiting and unable to go out on stage. If I had an arm sling, you would know that I had a problem, right? But Chronic Migraine is inside, so nobody can see it. That’s why we must speak up and speak out about it," she explains.
She adds, "In recognition of Migraine and Headache Awareness Month in June, I’m serving as Guest Editor of the Center Stage with Chronic Migraine online magazine available at www.CenterStagewithCM.com. This magazine will spotlight four people living with Chronic Migraine as they share their own stories about navigating this debilitating disease."
Ultimately, Chenoweth feels better than ever — and she hopes to help others in similar situations moving forward.
"In addition to BOTOX® treatment every 12 weeks, I’ve learned how to identify my triggers like stress, flying, working too many hours and diet — and how I can manage them as much as possible, of course. Bright lights can also be a trigger, so it may look funny, but I wear sunglasses everywhere. Additionally, I avoid alcohol and eat a low-salt diet," she notes.