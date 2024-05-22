Kristin Chenoweth Says 'It's Wonderful to Find Your Person' After Marrying Josh Bryant: 'I Waited Long Enough!'

Before teaming up with AbbVie on the Center Stage with Chronic Migraine program, the Hollywood star said she "was getting BOTOX® for Chronic Migraine well before this partnership came together."

"What I love about Center Stage with Chronic Migraine is that it's all about helping people and taking away that stigma so many people live with when they suffer from Chronic Migraine. Chronic Migraine is a disease that can’t always be seen, but it’s always there. I think that’s one of the biggest struggles for me – educating people that Chronic Migraine is more than just a headache. It’s serious. There have been times when I’ve been on the floor, unable to move, vomiting and unable to go out on stage. If I had an arm sling, you would know that I had a problem, right? But Chronic Migraine is inside, so nobody can see it. That’s why we must speak up and speak out about it," she explains.

She adds, "In recognition of Migraine and Headache Awareness Month in June, I’m serving as Guest Editor of the Center Stage with Chronic Migraine online magazine available at www.CenterStagewithCM.com. This magazine will spotlight four people living with Chronic Migraine as they share their own stories about navigating this debilitating disease."