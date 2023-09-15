Kroy Biermann Tried to 'Shield' Children From Kim Zolciak's 'Abusive' Behavior as He Moves Ahead With Divorce

Per the legal papers, Biermann alleged he attempted "to shield the children from the negative fall-out" of his tumultuous split from The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, whom he claimed used "abusive, profane, and threat-laden language" toward him.

The 38-year-old noted that if Zolciak were to return to the reality series that made her a star, she'd use the show to "garner attention" about their nasty fallout and endless financial issues, which would be highly detrimental to their kids' "mental health."