Kroy Biermann Tried to 'Shield' Children From Kim Zolciak's 'Abusive' Behavior as He Moves Ahead With Divorce

kim kroy pp
By:

Sep. 15 2023, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Kroy Biermann is continuing to move forward in his divorce from Kim Zolciak.

In court documents filed on Thursday, September 14, the former NFL star made shocking allegations about the mother of his children while requesting a guardian ad litem for their four minor kids, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, as they "begin their investigation" of Zolciak.

kim zolciak pp
Kroy Biermann claims he attempted to 'shield' his children from Kim Zolciak's 'abusive' behavior.

Per the legal papers, Biermann alleged he attempted "to shield the children from the negative fall-out" of his tumultuous split from The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, whom he claimed used "abusive, profane, and threat-laden language" toward him.

The 38-year-old noted that if Zolciak were to return to the reality series that made her a star, she'd use the show to "garner attention" about their nasty fallout and endless financial issues, which would be highly detrimental to their kids' "mental health."

kroy biermann kim zolciak proves unfit mother custody
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann share Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

Biermann continued to throw shocking allegations towards his estranged spouse, claiming that she now spends "little time at home" so he has to take care of the entire household.

According to the filing, Biermann has "been picking up all the slack, cleaning the home, picking up after the children, and preparing their meals” since they’ve had to “fire the nannies, chefs and housekeepers” due to their steep financial issues.

kim zolciaks ex kroy biermann begs sell million georgia mansion
Kroy Biermann filed for divorce for a second time last month.

Despite the "Tardy for the Party" singer continuously denying that the pair was officially over and that they were "working on" their marriage, Biermann noted in the filing that the end of their romance has been "far from amicable."

As OK! previously reported, the beginning of the end of Zolciak and Biermann's 11-year union began in May when the ex-football player filed for divorce for the first time — although they briefly reconciled over the summer. In the following months, the two were dealt numerous lawsuits from banks and credit card companies and visits from police to their home as they attempted to both reside in their Georgia mansion.

After the brief reunion, Biermann filed for divorce once again last month.

