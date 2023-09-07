Kroy Biermann is desperately pleading with Kim Zolciak to sell their lavish Georgia mansion so they can save their children's financial future.

According to the former NFL star's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, although The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member claimed it was a mutual decision to put the property on the market, Biermann is the one begging Zolciak to sign off on the sale.