Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Biermann Begging Her to Sell Mansion to Keep Family From Financial Ruin, Lawyer Says
Kroy Biermann is desperately pleading with Kim Zolciak to sell their lavish Georgia mansion so they can save their children's financial future.
According to the former NFL star's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, although The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member claimed it was a mutual decision to put the property on the market, Biermann is the one begging Zolciak to sign off on the sale.
The lawyer revealed the ex-Atlanta Falcons player has been laser-focused on selling off the home, collecting whatever equity they can and paying off as much as possible of their steep debt to take care of their four children: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.
Per Bergstrom, the estranged couple is on the brink of financial ruin, with the estate being on the verge of foreclosure for good despite Biermann — who filed for divorce last month — selling personal items to make mortgage payments.
According to Biermann's attorney, the situation has become so dire that if the "Don't Be Tardy" singer and the athlete don't act fast to get rid of the house, the family could find themselves out on the streets.
As OK! previously reported, the 37-year-old filed an emergency court hearing to find a way that he and Zolciak, 45, could agree on selling the mansion.
- Kim Zolciak Shockingly Claims Daughter Brielle Biermann Paid Her and Estranged Husband Kroy’s Electric Bill Amid Financial Woes
- Kim Zolciak Claims It Was Mutual Decision to Sell Off Her and Kroy Biermann's $3 Million Mansion as Money Troubles Rage On
- 'Financial Devastation': Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Biermann Begs to Sell Off $3 Million Georgia Mansion
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist, and is held in Petitioner's name alone," the court filing read. "The names of both parties appear on the property deed. Over the course of the marriage, the parties have incurred significant debt. The parties faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023."
According to the documents, Biermann alleged the home was to go to auction on March 7, but luckily, the ex-duo was able to avoid the bank taking their home by negotiating a deal with Truist so the estate would be placed on "foreclosure probation" as long as they made several on-time payments.
TMZ spoke with Bergstrom about the potential sale of the home.