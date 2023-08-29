Kim Zolciak Calls Police Once Again After Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Locks Her Out of Shared Georgia Mansion

Per the documents, Zolciak dialed authorities at about 11:50 p.m. on Friday, August 25, in order to report a "domestic disturbance" at her home. "Caller statement: husband locked her out/caller arguing with husband," the police report read. "No one in danger – but caller reports: her husband has threatened her."

"She had a locksmith come out and drill into the door to get her in," the log continued, noting authorities showed up to the property around 1 a.m. the following day. "Her husband has put a pillow outside the door and won't let her in the house."