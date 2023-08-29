Kim Zolciak Calls Police Once Again After Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Locks Her Out of Shared Georgia Mansion
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's feud has reignited.
According to police documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the "Tardy for the Party" singer dialed 911 after the former Atlanta Falcons player reportedly locked her out of their Georgia mansion the day after he filed for divorce for the second time this year.
Per the documents, Zolciak dialed authorities at about 11:50 p.m. on Friday, August 25, in order to report a "domestic disturbance" at her home. "Caller statement: husband locked her out/caller arguing with husband," the police report read. "No one in danger – but caller reports: her husband has threatened her."
"She had a locksmith come out and drill into the door to get her in," the log continued, noting authorities showed up to the property around 1 a.m. the following day. "Her husband has put a pillow outside the door and won't let her in the house."
As OK! previously reported, Biermann filed for divorce for the second time since May on Thursday, August 24, in Fulton Countyn court. However, the documents were delivered to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star — who has yet to file a response — the following day.
The drama between the estranged couple has been brewing since May, when both parties initially filed to end their 11-year marriage. However, months later, Zolciak and Biermann reconciled despite the explosive tension between them, which included another visit from the cops.
"They are still living together, but every day is an uphill battle," a source explained of the brief reconciliation between Zolciak and Biermann, who share children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. "Those close to them think the reconciliation will be short-lived. There’s a lot of s--- talking, and it’s hard to see how this will be resolved amicably. They are also not seeking counseling."