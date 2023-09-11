Kroy Biermann 'Moving Forward' With Divorce as Relationship With Kim Zolciak Is 'All Over the Place'
Kroy Biermann is not giving up on his quest to officially divorce Kim Zolciak.
Despite The Real Housewives of Atlanta star claiming that she and the former athlete were "working on their marriage" after Biermann's second divorce filing, his attorney maintained that the 37-year-old will continue to push legally end their romance.
Biermann's lawyer Marlys A. Bergstrom told RadarOnline.com on Monday, September 11, that he "has not waivered on his intent to follow through" with the second divorce filing.
"He is moving forward and will be attending their upcoming status conference in which he will be asking the court to order the sale of the marital residence," the attorney stated along with an update on their Georgia mansion.
The confirmation that the end of Biermann and Zolciak's union is near comes as a source spilled that the dynamic between the two is as confusing as ever after the "Tardy For The Party" vocalist insisted that they were "husband and wife" over the weekend.
"They’re all over the place. It’s a constant yo-yo that never seems to end," an insider close to the reality stars — who first called off their romance in May before reconciling this summer — alleged.
- Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Biermann Begging Her to Sell Mansion to Keep Family From Financial Ruin, Lawyer Says
- Kim Zolciak Shockingly Claims Daughter Brielle Biermann Paid Her and Estranged Husband Kroy’s Electric Bill Amid Financial Woes
- Kim Zolciak Claims It Was Mutual Decision to Sell Off Her and Kroy Biermann's $3 Million Mansion as Money Troubles Rage On
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Their relationship status has not been the only thing Zolciak and Biermann have not been on the same page about as of late.
As OK! previously reported, the ex-NFL star requested an emergency hearing to discuss selling off their $3 million estate as they continue to navigate their endless financial problems. However, the Bravo star later claimed that it was a "mutual" decision to move forward with the sale of their home.
"Every month Petitioner struggled to find the money to pay the mortgage. He sold some of his designer backpacks and other personal items" the court filing from his attorney stated. "He begged [Kim] to sell some of her purses to help make the payments but, she refused, stating the purses were 'hers,' and she was not going to sell them."
Us Weekly spoke to sources close to Zolciak and Biermann.