Kumail Nanjiani Admits He 'Was So Excited' About Michelle Obama Affair Rumors Even Though He's 'Never Met' the Former First Lady
Dec. 26 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani did not have an affair with Michelle Obama.
Discussing the random rumor with fellow comic Caleb Hearon on his "So True" podcast, the Eternals star said while there was no truth to it, he was psyched when his wife, Emily Gordon, told him about the gossip.
"My friend, our mutual friend, pulled Emily aside and was like, 'Hey, so I heard that Kumail and Michelle Obama are like doing it,'" Nanjiani told Hearon.
Kumail Nanjiani Says His Wife 'Wasn't Even Upset' About the Rumor
He continued, "And she [Gordon] was like, she wasn’t even upset...but multiple people brought it up to me."
The Silicon Valley actor, 47 — who has been married to his writer and film producer wife, 46, for nearly 20 years — then stressed, "I have never met Michelle Obama."
It Was Rumored Barack Obama Had an Affair With Jennifer Aniston
Nanjiani and Hearon then discussed the rumor that former President Barack Obama was secretly romancing Jennifer Aniston.
"What I’m saying is, my friend Kumail, you’re up there with Jen Aniston in terms of affair rumors," Caleb teased his guest.
Kumail responded by quipping that the Obamas were both "slumming it" with their alleged lovers, but added, "No shade to Jen."
The Friends alum, 56, addressed the rumor about her and the politician, 64, during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year.
"Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re just like, 'Oh no, what’s it going to be?' or the email saying, 'Some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story'… and then it’s that. I was not mad at it," she said.
"That is absolutely untrue," Jennifer clarified, sharing that she actually "knows Michelle more."
Barack and Michelle, who wed in 1992, have been subject to constant divorce rumors throughout their marriage, especially in recent years.
Despite the unfounded gossip about infidelity and living "separate lives," the longtime couple continue to share loved-up photos together on social media and appear to still be happily married.
In the former first lady's anniversary post in October, she wrote, "We’ve been on quite the journey over the last 33 years — and yet, I love you even more today than the day we said 'I do.'"