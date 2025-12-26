Kumail Nanjiani Admits He 'Was So Excited' About Michelle Obama Affair Rumors Even Though He's 'Never Met' the Former First Lady

Article continues below advertisement

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani did not have an affair with Michelle Obama. Discussing the random rumor with fellow comic Caleb Hearon on his "So True" podcast, the Eternals star said while there was no truth to it, he was psyched when his wife, Emily Gordon, told him about the gossip. "My friend, our mutual friend, pulled Emily aside and was like, 'Hey, so I heard that Kumail and Michelle Obama are like doing it,'" Nanjiani told Hearon.

Marvel star Kumail Nanjiani addresses bizarre Michelle Obama affair rumor — after someone alerted his wife https://t.co/ysgKtwqbSy pic.twitter.com/sbhGeK9u3V — New York Post (@nypost) December 26, 2025 Source: @nypost/x Podcast host Caleb Hearon congratulated Kumail Nanjiani on the rumor he had an affair with Michelle Obama.

Kumail Nanjiani Says His Wife 'Wasn't Even Upset' About the Rumor

Source: mega; @michelleobama/instagram Kumail Nanjiani has been married to Emily Gordon since 2007.

He continued, "And she [Gordon] was like, she wasn’t even upset...but multiple people brought it up to me." The Silicon Valley actor, 47 — who has been married to his writer and film producer wife, 46, for nearly 20 years — then stressed, "I have never met Michelle Obama."

It Was Rumored Barack Obama Had an Affair With Jennifer Aniston

Source: mega It was rumored that Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston had an affair.

Nanjiani and Hearon then discussed the rumor that former President Barack Obama was secretly romancing Jennifer Aniston. "What I’m saying is, my friend Kumail, you’re up there with Jen Aniston in terms of affair rumors," Caleb teased his guest. Kumail responded by quipping that the Obamas were both "slumming it" with their alleged lovers, but added, "No shade to Jen."

Source: mega Jennifer Aniston shut down the rumors on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

The Friends alum, 56, addressed the rumor about her and the politician, 64, during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year. "Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re just like, 'Oh no, what’s it going to be?' or the email saying, 'Some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story'… and then it’s that. I was not mad at it," she said. "That is absolutely untrue," Jennifer clarified, sharing that she actually "knows Michelle more."

Source: mega Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 33 wedding anniversary in October.