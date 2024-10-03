Jennifer Aniston Tells All: Actress Addresses the Wildest Rumors About Herself — and Many Are True
Jennifer Aniston spilled her secrets!
The Friends actress addressed the most shocking rumors ever written about herself throughout her time in Hollywood during a guest appearance on the Wednesday, October 2, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! — and many were surprisingly true.
Starting off strong, host Jimmy Kimmel showed Aniston on the cover of a tabloid magazine claiming there was a secret romance brewing between her and former President Barack Obama.
"Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re like, 'Oh no, what’s it gonna be?' Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid’s going to make up a story and then it’s that," the Murder Mystery star quipped. "I was not mad at it."
Confirming the rumors were not true, Aniston said she only ever met Barack once, admitting: "I know Michelle [Obama] more than him."
The 55-year-old did confess, however, to once getting a salmon sperm facial, asking: "Don’t I look like a salmon? Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?"
The blonde beauty then came clean about a rumor related to her dogs, Clyde, Lord Chesterfield and Sophie, as she insisted it was "absolutely" not true that she "installed a $4,000 anti-aging water filter" for her pets.
Aniston hesitantly said "yes" when asked if she "travels abroad with jars of olives," before bracing herself while explaining a rumor she has a Ziplock bag with her dead therapist's ashes inside.
"Can I plead the… it’s a little true," The Morning Show actress anxiously answered. "Oh, I’m gonna sound like I really need a therapist after this. It’s a long story."
Moving on, Aniston declared she does not "have a black belt in jiu-jitsu" but was once actually approached for an autograph while sitting in a sauna with no clothes on — though she said no because the person wanted a picture.
The Just Go With It star additionally confirmed she had a piece of art hanging in the Museum of Modern Art in New York City at age 11.
Kimmel finished the segment with a question about whether Aniston's family would make her belly dance on Christmas Eve.
"Anytime, not just Christmas Eve," she joked. "The Greeks love any kind of a family dinner. Yes, they would say, ‘Let’s get up and watch’... I get such anxiety when friends do that their children because of the inner trauma from having to perform and belly dance in front of my great aunts and uncles and grandmothers."
Aniston and the talk show host later discussed the award-winning actress' new children's book, Clyde Takes a Bite Out of Life, which was released on Tuesday, October 1.