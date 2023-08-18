OK Magazine
'Summer House' Star Kyle Cooke Slams 'Hypocrite' Bethenny Frankel for 'Cashing in' on Raquel Leviss Interview

kyle cooke slams bethenny frankel over raquel leviss pp
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 18 2023, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

Kyle Cooke is calling out Bethenny Frankel for her lack of self-awareness.

After The Real Housewives of New York City alum sat down with Raquel Leviss for a shocking interview— in which they both claimed the former beauty queen made no money off of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 — the Summer House star claimed Frankel used Leviss for her own personal gain.

kylecooke
Source: mega

Kyle Cooke is not holding back his thoughts on Bethenny Frankel.

Cooke took to the comments section below a fan account that featured a clip of the tell-all, writing, "The irony of it all: Bethenny cashing in ads as she exposes bravo's exploits; and gives Rachel 'a voice'. She literally has more ad spots than any other podcast I've ever listened to. Rachel won't see a dime lol."

Cooke was referring to Leviss by her real first name, a moniker she plans to now go by.

The Loverboy co-founder also claimed that Leviss "had to pay her way to fly to B [Frankel] just to record this," emphasizing, "If this was a true PSA it would be ad free."

bethenny frankel ig pp
Source: @bethennyfrankel/tiktok

Bethenny Frankel was overcome with emotion while claiming Bravo did not pay Raquel Leviss.

As OK! previously reported, the 28-year-old made some bold allegations while sitting down with Frankel — one of them being that she made nothing off of the previous season that documented the fallout of her affair with Tom Sandoval behind Ariana Madix's back.

"I haven't seen a single penny," Leviss claimed of her VPR pay. "It's not fair. And I feel like a toddler saying, 'It's not fair!' But it really isn't. And I feel like I've been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes that I've made on camera live on forever." Frankel even went on to say that the Sonoma State alum was making "less than her interns" for her drama-filled season on the show.

raquel levis bravo
Source: Bravo

Raquel Leviss made quite a few shocking claims during the tell-all.

However, Lisa Vanderpump shut those claims down quickly. "I think she got very well-paid. She got paid $361,000!" the restaurant boss and executive producer stated of what Leviss brought home.

