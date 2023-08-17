Lisa Vanderpump Shuts Down Raquel Leviss' Claim She Didn't See 'a Single Penny' From 'VPR' Season 10: 'She Got Paid $361,000!'
Lisa Vanderpump is calling bull on Raquel Leviss' claims that she was not paid for Vanderpump Rules Season 10.
During the former beauty queen's shocking appearance on Bethenny Frankel's "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast, Leviss alleged she did not make any money from the highly rated reality series after her affair with Tom Sandoval put the show on the map.
"I haven't seen a single penny," the 28-year-old told The Real Housewives of New York City alum. "It's not fair. And I feel like a toddler saying, 'It's not fair!' But it really isn't. And I feel like I've been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes that I've made on camera live on forever."
After Leviss' whining, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum — who is an executive producer on VPR — completely shut down her former staff member's allegations.
"I think she got very well-paid. She got paid $361,000!" Vanderpump told a reporter of the supposed paycheck Leviss received, clarifying that despite Frankel's allegations, the Sonoma State alum was certainly "paid more than an intern."
During Leviss' sit-down with the Skinnygirl creator, she blamed Bravo and the reality television environment for how her tryst with the TomTom co-founder played out.
"You mentioned something about the addiction of doing reality TV and the way that they always dangle that carrot in front of you, like, 'Well, you need to tell your side of the story otherwise, it's gonna be written for you.' And that's terrifying. So I almost went back just because of that," she told Frankel.
That was not the only bombshell Leviss unleashed during the chat. As OK! previously reported, Leviss oddly stated that she was never in love with Sandoval and that she and Ariana Madix were not as close as they seemed — although evidence suggests otherwise.
