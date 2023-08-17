Lisa Vanderpump Shuts Down Raquel Leviss' Claim She Didn't See 'a Single Penny' From 'VPR' Season 10: 'She Got Paid $361,000!'

"You mentioned something about the addiction of doing reality TV and the way that they always dangle that carrot in front of you, like, 'Well, you need to tell your side of the story otherwise, it's gonna be written for you.' And that's terrifying. So I almost went back just because of that," she told Frankel.

That was not the only bombshell Leviss unleashed during the chat. As OK! previously reported, Leviss oddly stated that she was never in love with Sandoval and that she and Ariana Madix were not as close as they seemed — although evidence suggests otherwise.