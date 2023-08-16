Bethenny Frankel Cries as She Discusses the Backlash Raquel Leviss Received Over Her Affair With Tom Sandoval: Watch

The former beauty queen made some shocking allegations during the headline-making sit down. As OK! previously reported, Leviss claimed she and Madix were not close friends and said she was actually not in love with the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker despite confessing so beforehand.

"I believed I was in love with Tom at the time. I now look back on it and see that I was not in love with him," she told Frankel. "I also don't believe that he was truly in love with me either. We had this connection that I felt seen and heard by him that I haven't really had with people on the cast nor people in my real life."