Bethenny Frankel Cries as She Discusses the Backlash Raquel Leviss Received Over Her Affair With Tom Sandoval: Watch
Bethenny Frankel was overcome with emotion when discussing the backlash Raquel Leviss has received over Scandoval.
In a clip shared to TikTok teasing part two of The Real Housewives of New York City alum's interview with the Vanderpump Rules star, Frankel cried as she read the comments Ariana Madix made to Leviss after it was revealed she was sleeping with Tom Sandoval.
In a montage of their lengthy discussion, the SkinnyGirl founder reiterated the Something About Her co-founder's infamous words to the 28-year-old during the Season 10 reunion. "Diabolical, demented, subhuman," Frankel read aloud as Leviss nodded her head.
"Shut the f--- up! You are nothing. You are nothing. You are nothing," the businesswoman read as she wept. "I would have killed someone. Has anyone asked if you're a human being?"
The former beauty queen made some shocking allegations during the headline-making sit down. As OK! previously reported, Leviss claimed she and Madix were not close friends and said she was actually not in love with the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker despite confessing so beforehand.
"I believed I was in love with Tom at the time. I now look back on it and see that I was not in love with him," she told Frankel. "I also don't believe that he was truly in love with me either. We had this connection that I felt seen and heard by him that I haven't really had with people on the cast nor people in my real life."
When it came to how close she was with Madix — someone she hung out with outside of filming, as evidenced by past photos — Leviss completely downplayed their dynamic.
"Although I wasn’t hanging out with Ariana off-camera to begin with, I did start hanging out with her in group settings because Tom invited me out. It did seem like we were close friends from the outside looking in, but in those situations, I was hanging out with Tom more than her," she alleged.