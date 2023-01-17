Fit & Fab At 54! Kyle Richards Shows Off Ripped Abs In Impressive Bikini Photo
Kyle Richards' fitness journey sure is inspiring! While the reality star has always been in shape, fans were floored when she shared a mirror selfie on Sunday, January, 15, as she was boasting a seriously impressive set of abs!
Posted to her Instagram Story, the mom-of-four showed off her ripped body in a black two-piece swimsuit, topping off her look with a black baseball cap.
The snap comes after Richards, 54, and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars reacted to the news that Lisa Rinna wouldn't be returning for the next season of the Bravo series.
While she and the soap opera actress, 59, were feuding in 2022, she admitted during a livestream that she'll "miss" filming with Rinna. "And don’t at me because she fought with my sister last year and all that," she noted. "You know what guys, I can put those two situations in separate boxes."
The Halloween star also made a social media post about Rinna's departure, explaining she "felt the need" to do so since they "had a lot of amazing times on the show over these years."
"Lisa brought a lot to the show on her eight years of being on, and regardless of what happened last year – people have very strong feelings about what happened last year – regardless of that, she brought a lot to the show," the former child actress said. "And we had a lot of great times, and that’s what I’m choosing to think about and remember, even though that also makes me sad. It’s very strange to think that she’s gone, and I’m not someone who likes change."
Not everyone was so kind when discussing Rinna's exit, as costar Sutton Stracke expressed some some shady words while claiming she's "sad" to see the mom-of-two go.
"She always loved to stir that pot and then we all liked to taste the soup," Stracke quipped. "So I think we'll miss Lisa's soup, but I don't think this is the last we'll see from her. I think it's going to be a nice time of reflection for her is what I'm hoping. I wish Lisa all the best."