Good Riddance? Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence On Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Exit After Feud: 'She Loved To Stir That Pot'

"She always loved to stir that pot and then we all liked to taste the soup," Stracke shadily said. "So I think we'll miss Lisa's soup, but I don't think this is the last we'll see from her. I think it's going to be a nice time of reflection for her is what I'm hoping. I wish Lisa all the best."

The blonde beauty and Rinna have a fraught history after the Melrose Place star claimed Stracke tried to “humiliate” her and husband Harry Hamlin after she alleged the couple never thanked her for being her guests at Elton John’s annual Oscars charity gala in 2021.