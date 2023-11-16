Kyle Richards Admits It's Awkward to Balance Her Sober Lifestyle at Mauricio Umansky's Work Events: 'I'm Not Happy'
Kyle Richards admitted she doesn't feel comfortable going to work events with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, as their marriage continues to unravel on the latest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, which aired on Wednesday, November 15.
“I think a lot of it has to do with us having a harder year, I expected more from him for what I was going through,” Richards told her costar Dorit Kemsley during a lunch, seemingly referring to her fallout with sister Kathy Hilton. “Also probably, you know how he loves to go drink, and there’s a lot of business events where I’m supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive and sometimes it’s like, I don’t wanna go to these parties."
When Kemsley, 47, asked Richards, 54, how she would "sustain a marriage" going forward, the latter broke down.
“I would be happy to be full-time in the mountains, you know, like doing the things I like to do," she stated.
Later, in her confessional, Richards, who has sober for over a year, said it's been tough for her to be at work events with Umansky, who is the co-founder real estate firm The Agency.
“A big part of [his job] is putting yourself out there and being social, and I’m in a place where I don’t want to do that,” she said. “I mean I would much rather be home reading than going to an event, especially now that I don’t drink anymore.”
“I think with the way my relationship is right now, I’m not happy. I’m sort of now working on myself inside, and I feel like he’s very focused on his work, so I feel like, in that aspect, we’re kind of like you know, growing in different directions," she continued, pointing out how she does “not want to wake up a few years down the road and be like, ‘Who are you? What are we supposed to talk about now?'”
Over the past few years, Richards has made some big changes, including cutting out alcohol, working out more and getting tattoos — and she plans on sticking to her new routine.
“But even that, before, I would’ve felt like, well I have to go drinks, because everybody expects that from me to go out and have fun, or I would pretend and order a club soda and pretend there was vodka in it and I don’t even feel like I need to do that anymore. This is who I am,” Richards said. “Just take it or leave it.”
As OK! previously reported, the duo announced in July their relationship was strained, but the reality star recently announced their split is not for the cameras.
"That is one of the dumbest things I’ve maybe ever heard in these 13 years," Richards, who shares three daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Umansky, admitted on "Bravo's Hot Mic" podcast. "I'm going to pretend that I’m separated and torture my children so that people tune in? I mean, it’s just the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard."