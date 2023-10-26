Kyle Richards Was 'Taken Aback' by Mauricio Umansky's PDA With 'DWTS' Partner Emma Slater
Kyle Richards is speaking candidly about her separation from Mauricio Umansky for the first time.
During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's Wednesday, October 25, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Richards about her reaction to her estranged spouse packing on the PDA with his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater.
"I was taken aback," she admitted. "That was very hard to see. That hurt my feelings." The reality star also copped to the fact that it was precisely why she deleted her Instagram post supporting him on the dance competition show.
Earlier in the episode, the executive producer put the former child star in the hot seat about every single aspect of the end of her union with the Buying Beverly Hills star, including which party was the "driving force" behind the separation.
"It originated from me, you could say," the Halloween actress — who shares daughters Alexia Umansky, 27, Sophia Umansky, 23, and Portia Umansky,15, with her estranged spouse — admitted to the Bravo boss of the split.
When asked how her girls have been taking the change, Richards admitted, "When the news first came out, it was really devastating for the whole family. Our phones were blowing up. My kids were crying and wouldn't leave the house. It was really, really difficult."
However, with time, everyone seems to be adjusting to the new normal. "Now they're much better, and they're really strong. They're so together and so smart. Thank god I have them," she gushed over her children.
The former boutique owner also clarified that although they are not sleeping in the same room, she and the real estate broker reside in their marital home together.
As OK! previously reported, reports first surfaced over the summer that the longtime couple had separated after 27 years of marriage. "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Richards and Umansky said in a joint statement shared to Instagram.
"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," they admitted.